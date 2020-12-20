Kudos to Fisher for helping finding vehicle
On behalf of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, I wanted to express my gratitude to Willy Zamora, Sal Pena, Gunny Williams, Frank Ochoa, and the team at Fisher Chevrolet Buick GMC.
The lease was up on the Chamber’s vehicle and we needed something larger in order to transport items like the large boxes full of toys we have for Toys for Tots this holiday season. Being a small nonprofit, however, we couldn’t afford to pay much more than we had been paying for our previous vehicle. They found us the perfect Chevrolet Equinox, but it wasn’t located in Yuma. They had a driver go get it for us and we had our new Equinox the very next day at a price we could afford. I’ve been driving it for a week now and it worked out great to take raffle prizes to the golf tournament and to deliver the toys.
Thank you so much, Fisher Chevrolet Buick GMC, for making the transaction so easy and getting us the perfect vehicle at the right price.
Kimberly Kahl
Yuma County Chamber of Commerce
Compromise, conversation should be embraced
Yuma Sun, surely you can find a better conservative guest opinion than Michael Shannon. The piece you printed on 12/16/2020 was just so badly throughout – no substance just style.
One, what exactly is wrong with funding the Endowment of the Arts or the Corporation for Public Broadcasting which fund art programs for community art programs and quality shows such as This Old House, News Hour, as well as amazing educational shows for kids and adults. The private alternatives (ABC, NBC, Fox, etc.) do not give us anywhere that kind of quality.
Two, he complains about the lack of wealthy conservative benefactors. They are there and besides the previous support of the Koch brothers I think what he really means is “Hollywood famous” wealthy conservatives.
Three, did he not realize his subsequent contradictory talk about the dislike of wealthy people and the support of the American worker is no different than the Karl Marx bourgeois and proletariat? I didn’t think courting socialistic ideals such as that were a conservative ideal.
Lastly, the article reeked of tribalism – the so called dehumanizing of other Republican’s that don’t agree with his “real” conservative views as RINOs. No different than the awful cliché of “if you aren’t with us (on this one thing) then you are against us (for everything).”
What happened to discourse, discussion, negotiation, and compromise in government? If we expect our elective officials to work with their colleagues “across the aisle” that have different opinions and views then compromise should be embraced.
Francisco Villa
Yuma
Little devil on shoulder leads to bad choices
Ever heard of Origen of Alexandria? He was a very important biblical scholar of the early Greek Church. To make it easy to understand who Origen was, try to picture the little angel sitting on your right shoulder, and the little devil sitting on your left shoulder. Origen wrote something to the effect that, everyone has two attending angels, the one of justice, and one of wickedness. If we have good thoughts in our hearts, and righteousness swelling up in our souls, who could doubt that we have an angel whispering in our right ear? But, if the thoughts in our hearts turn to evil thoughts then it is the devil on our left shoulder talking to us.
So, what it boils down to is, we all have a good conscience and a wicked conscience, both fighting for control of our lives and the actions we express in our daily lives. So according to Origen’s perspective (point of view) we either have the lord, or the devil, working with our lives and heart, in every circumstance of every day of our lives. So who’s listening to who? It appears that a lot of people on our planet are listening with their left ear and doing the devil’s work. Heard the expression throw a little salt over the left shoulder? It’s meant to hit the devil in the eye to prevent further trouble. I’ve heard it said that in the painting of The Last Supper, Judas has spilt the salt on the table, and since Judas betrayed Jesus, people associated salt with lies and disloyalty. Throwing salt over the left shoulder blinds the devil.
Fast forward to now. The 21st century. Hate your neighbor, kill your brother, steal that. Do it, no one’s looking. Go ahead, use the lord’s name in vain, everyone does it. So what? Want something really bad? Just gotta have it? Can’t live without it? Like the supreme power over everyone, and everything? Just lie to get it.
Lying and cheating is what the little guy on the left says works.
Fred Richard
Wellton