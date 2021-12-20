Classic Christmas movies never grow old
I love this time of year. Always find myself channel surfing for Christmas movies. Some of us never grow up.
“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”. These are classics in their own right that never grow old. They embody the essence of the Christmas Spirit, something that our world needs now more than ever.
The “Gold Standard” of Christmas films is “A Christmas Story.” Twenty-four hours of non-stop drama detailing the trials and tribulations of Ralphie and his quest for the Red Ryder gun. The pièce de résistance, however, is the carnage instigated by the Bumpuses’ dogs. That turkey never had a chance.
My favorite, however, is “Scrooge,” better known as “A Christmas Carol.” Charles Dickens was masterful at encapsulating and articulating empathy for those in need.
“And it was always said of him, that he knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge. May that be truly said of us, and all of us! And so, as Tiny Tim observed, God bless Us, Every One!” – Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol
Please keep Christmas in your heart.
“God bless us, Every One.”
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Card idea for recipe exchange a great hit
I read the article in the guest column on Dec. 15 written by Tom Purcell, “The merry return of Christmas cards.”
I would like to share what a friend of mine shared with me this year about her cards. At my age I have everything I need, so I wrote down some of my favorite recipes, put them in the cards I mailed out and asked only for one of their favorite recipes in return. It was a great hit. I received recipes from Alaska, Washington, and Idaho so far. How fun is has been. I will do this again next year, God permitting I’m here. Happy holidays!
Louise Ameline
Yuma
More needs to be done on illegal immigration
Something needs to be done about the immigration issue here in Yuma, I am all for immigration but it needs to be legal, we are a country of laws and there is a legal way to enter this country. We have a port of entry and this is the way these immigrants need to enter.
I ride my bike down the county roads and over the past two weeks I counted over a hundred illegal immigrants just walking down the road headed toward Yuma. The hospital is overcapacity.
When our Senator Mark Kelly was told about the situation, his reply was we will send help more money to take of the large influx of migrations, we need to get to the root of the issue and stop the illegal entry. The newspaper said over 64,000 since October.
The Border Patrol is stretched to the limit and can only do so much. This is a slap in the face to all the people who went through the process and came into this country legally. I have spent 39 years with the Marine Corps protecting the homeland and now we are just giving it away to anyone who wants it.
Al Schutt
Yuma
Thanks for great Opinion page in the Sun
Thank you Yuma Sun for a great Opinion Page Dec. 18. The editorial from The Sun: “A border crisis goes on, White House quiet,” was excellent. Great research on their part was shown and how the facts were backed up. Thanks for having courage to speak out on this sensitive subject that so many Yumans are concerned about.
We also would like to let the Yuma Sun know that we appreciate that they share Guest Column writers from all sides of the issues.
Cathy Saladin
Yuma
Extra ‘s’ not needed in medical profession
Thanks for giving thumbs up to medical professionals in the editorial. I’d like to correct an error though. A physician assistant is the correct name for a physician assistant. There is no possessive s after physician. We are simply physician assistants if you want plural.
Please note the difference and understand PAs think it is important really appreciate getting the name of our profession correct.
Thank you!
Tami J Harmon
Yuma
Editor’s Note: We apologize for the error – thanks for bringing it to our attention!