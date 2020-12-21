Will bold ideas or old ideas happen next?
Re: the Biden Administration
Well, it looks like a large portion of the previous Obama administration has packed up the circus tents and poles and are starting to head back to Washington D.C. I don’t think they will be “rusty” as they have been working at disrupting the Trump presidency during the last four years, with the help of the media of course. For anyone that thought we were going to get anything novel from our government, I guess we are going to have to think again. Is it bold ideas or old ideas?
William Robbins
Yuma
Folks need prayers, humanity right now
Heading into this Christmas season, there are a number of folks who need our prayers due to health concerns, financial issues, job loss or family situations beyond their control.
A listening ear, a subtle kindness or words of encouragement and comfort are the tools God has blessed us with to give to others.
This is the essence of our humanity. It is not based in a political party. It is not derived from bureaucratic edicts or government mandates. It doesn’t reside in a social media post from some Hollywood celebrity.
It is simply our charge predicated on our involuntary membership in the community of man.
“”Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” – Leo Buscaglia.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
We need to know our votes count
The Electoral College has declared Joe Biden the President-elect. Ordinarily I’d say, “OK, that’s that”, but for the first time in my life it’s not that simple. The election processes were flawed, and more instances of wrongdoing are being uncovered each day. It’s unlikely the results of the election will be reversed, but in view of what we know now I’m not sure who REALLY won. That said, one can’t help but wonder what’s next in the left wing playbook. Biden isn’t the “end-all” for the real decision makers--he was/is a means to an end. If he doesn’t turn out to be “manageable”, well, it’s sort of like waiting for the other shoe to drop.
Since the power brokers used the disgustingly corrupt media to help get Biden elected, what’s to say they can’t use them to get rid of him? For example, what happens if all the “stuff” about the Bidens that has been squelched is released? What they exaggerate and prevaricate (like they did with Trump) and make it appear that Joe has been as involved with the illegal dealings with China as his son (which he may have been) causing him to resign? I wouldn’t put it past them, and in a small way it has begun.
Anyway, speculation aside, what we ALL should be concerned about is our election processes. Too many irregularities have been uncovered. We need to know that our elections are honest; we have a right to be able to trust the process--know that our votes count.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
How many deaths are too many in Arizona?
In my younger days there was a song “Blowin’ in the Wind” by Bob Dylan. Recently a line from that song keeps running through my head. “Yes, and how many deaths will it take ‘til he knows That too many people have died?” 7,500 and counting. How many, governor?
GP Hoerauf
Yuma