Thoughts upon preparing for a new year
Some thoughts and resolutions as we stumble into 2021…
• I plan to wear a mask well into 2021. I’m content with folks not knowing whether I brushed my teeth or not.
• I will not allow politics to invade my relationships with family and friends.
• I will talk less and listen more in all conversations, even among the misguided. (This may help me adhere to the statement above)
• Americans elected a would-be autocrat as president in 2016. In 2020 they may have elected a pussycat.
• Vince Lombardi famously exclaimed “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing”. Lombardi was a great coach but a lousy philosopher. We are so quick to celebrate winners in our present culture that many of us fail to recognize a sore loser. General Grant was the kind of winner I admire. He accorded General Lee, an extraordinarily gracious loser, liberal surrender terms at the end of the Civil War. “The war is over; the rebels are our countrymen again”, Grant declared.
• I don’t have an issue with Washington’s football team ditching its Redskins name. Nor do I find fault with Cleveland’s baseball team casting aside its Indians moniker. But I do worry about the White Sox and the Red Sox.
• Two favorite quotes:
“Conceit is God’s gift to little men”.
--Harry S. Truman
“Politicians are like diapers. They need to be changed often and for the same reason”.
–Attributed to Mark Twain, although he probably didn’t say it. It doesn’t matter.
• Is there an organization more dysfunctional than the White House? Yes! Congress.
• President-elect Joe Biden’s quest for a more diverse cabinet is praiseworthy, but is he sacrificing quality? Just asking.
• My father once tried to discontinue his Social Security payments. He was told he couldn’t, so for the rest of his life he contributed them all to charity. I’d like to think I would do the same thing with the coming COVID stimulus payment.
• Christmas 1965: “Daddy, can we open our presents now?” Christmas 2020: “Daddy, can we take off our masks now”?
• A final thought…the very best to all of you in 2021!
Mel Parker
Yuma
Claims have been knocked down by courts
Re: Gene Lemons letter stating. “The election processes were flawed and more instance of wrongdoing are being uncovered each day.” By who – the crack pot extreme far right media and Qanon conspiracy theorists? These are just baseless claims which have been knocked down in the courts including the Supreme Court.
Even the person appointed by the President, who oversaw the election for President Trump, said it was “the most secure election ever,” and what did President Trump do? He fires him. President Trump’s main man Attorney General Barr found no widespread fraud. Lemon claims “the Power brokers used the disgustingly corrupt media to help Biden get elected.” It was the American people who got Biden elected as they didn’t like the way President Trump was leading the country.
We’ll talk about the other things you ranted about in your letter some other time.
Scott Garcia
Yuma