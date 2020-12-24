AMTRAK/transit center would be a plus to Yuma
Kudos to Yuma and its city council and staff for the recent report printed in your Dec. 16, 2020, edition. This is our 20th season here from northwest Iowa and we love it here. As winter visitors, being able to visit numerous places on day trips make our six months here quite enjoyable.
Kudos on the transit system that serves the city and nearby locations and offerings is another plus.
However, some years ago it seems there were plans of locating a transit center in the old hotel near the railroad station. Being AMTRAK fans that would really add to the travel possibilities. The future plans mentioned in the editorial are all great and reflect forward-looking city planning. The transit center and an AMTRAK station would be another plus.
Ann and Sam Sears
Foothills
Support of Foothills parade was much appreciated
Before this weekend, we had an extra steering committee meeting to discuss the pros and cons of a parade during this COVID-19. Final decision to GO because:
A - Total outdoor event
B - Re-enforce mask wearing and social distancing
C - Maintain ‘family clusters”
D - Drivers wear face coverings when out of their vehicles.
And then WOW!! What an EXPIERENCE this past weekend. I’m talking about the FOOTHILLS CHRISTMAS PARADE of LIGHTS.
I want to THANK all of the drivers that decorated their vehicles and participated. We had 124 vehicles on Friday night, 74 on Saturday and 56 on Sunday (Come on, folks, really, football instead of a GREAT parade – think about taping the football game next year!)
Observations from a couple of parade “old timers,” we have never had so many viewers. SO, thank you all that came out to watch the parade. And I think we owe the BIG turnout to:
• The Yuma Sun - John Vaughn and Randy Hoeft. Thanks for the maps, pictures and kind words.
• Jennifer Blackwell and Teresa Straub - Z93 Today in Yuma. These two really help get the word out!
• A TV thanks to Joe Teposte- KYMA for the coverage.
• And finally, the social media postings on Facebook and Nextdoor by Joe and Carla Waterford and Cathy Van Hauwaert.
• One more THANK YOU to ALL of the RV parks that are participating in the Food Bank donations, headed up this year by Joe and Carla.
• Our FIRST YEAR ENTRANT was a beautiful new Brush Truck from Rural Metro. Thanks to Chief Tim Soule and “Parade Coordinator” Jessica Mendoza.
• Finally, the parade would not happen without the support of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and our favorite sheriff’s office Liaison, Reserve Lt. Frank Zeigler, and ALL of the Reserve Deputies.
My wife and I and the other “co-chair couple,” Cathy and Don Van Hauwaert, after 5 years are passing the baton to the new chairpersons, Matt and Norah Engle. They and the steering committee will bring in the 2021 35th annual Foothills Christmas Parade of Lights. We really appreciate them “stepping up to the plate”!
Rudy Wallace
Yuma
Choose a plant-based Christmas, not cruelty to animals
The long-anticipated Christmas holiday is nearly upon us. It conjures visions of happy families gathered by a warm fireplace, opening presents, sharing their love, and... feasting on ham and turkey. It’s the happiest time of the year, but not for the animals.
The 222 million turkeys killed in the U.S. this year were raised in crowded sheds filled with toxic fumes. At the tender age of 16 weeks, workers cut their throats and dumped them into boiling water to remove their feathers.
Mother pigs are crammed for life in tight metal crates. Their babies are torn away, mutilated without anesthesia, stuck into crowded pens for six months, then slaughtered for Christmas ham.
Consumers pay a heavy price too. Animal flesh is laced with saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones, pathogens, and antibiotics that elevate risk of chronic killer diseases.
This holiday season, let’s refuse to subsidize such wanton cruelty. Let’s choose from the large variety of plant-based meats, cheeses, ice creams, and milks that abound in every supermarket, along with nutritious fresh fruits and greens.
This year, let’s have a truly compassionate Christmas holiday, just as the Prince of Peace would counsel.
Sincerely,
York Deeter
Yuma