APS helping agencies meet demand
In Arizona, nearly 800,000 people are facing hunger, including one in six children. With rising inflation, high food and gas prices, and supply chain issues, paychecks don’t go as far.
The human service agencies APS partners with are telling us they are seeing a significant increase in the need for food – that they can’t keep up with the demand.
• More families are turning to St. Mary’s Food Bank for help than any other time in its 55-year history.
• United Food Bank is experiencing a sharp rise in demand throughout rural eastern Arizona.
• Yuma County Food Bank has served 240,000 people this year – nearly one in five are children – and they’re expecting thousands more will need help during the holidays.
• At the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, 30% of the people served are children; 20% are seniors.
Recognizing this very real need, we are committed to helping increase food security in the communities we serve.
This holiday season, we’re granting money to Arizona’s four regional food banks, which will provide 6.8 million meals to individuals and families in need. These food banks support more than 1,000 food distribution sites across the state.
Our commitment is more than money. It’s manpower. These agencies are overwhelmed with work and need volunteers to deliver much-needed services. My colleagues are volunteering at local food banks and organizing food drives. And we’re rallying our neighbors, friends and families to give their time and talents back to the communities we love – where we live and work.
We are committed to doing what’s right for the people and prosperity of Arizona. Our commitment goes beyond providing energy to helping strengthen our communities. We hope you’ll join the effort – donate or volunteer at your local food bank and help ease the burden for our neighbors in need this holiday season and all year long.
Stacy Derstine
APS VP of External Affairs
Arizona’s AEL is a terrible policy
The AEL was added to the state constitution in the 1980s and, if enacted on March 1 of next year, it will strip over $30,000,000 in state and local funding allocated by the Legislature to Yuma district schools. These funds were already approved by the state Legislature, and if left unspent, will not revert to the general fund. It just sits there unusable.
The AEL holds children hostage to political agendas. It ties district school funding to the amount allocated in 1979-1980, adjusted annually by inflation and student count. This means that unless we plan to cut K-12 funding by 20%, the AEL will be breached every year.
But the consequences of breaching the AEL go beyond just a reduction in funding. It would also reduce the state’s GDP in the second quarter of 2023 by 1.4% and lead to the equivalent of 65,000 jobs lost, nearly doubling the portion of people in Arizona who are unemployed.
Furthermore, the AEL unfairly punishes district schools, as charters and private school subsidy programs are excluded because they did not exist in 1980. It serves no practical purpose, as it predates the 1992 voter-approved change to the state constitution requiring a two-thirds vote of the Legislature to raise taxes and Proposition 132, which narrowly passed this year and will now require citizen initiatives that seek to raise taxes to garner at least 60% of the vote.
It is clear that the AEL is bad policy and needs to be repealed. I urge the state Legislature to waive the AEL and refer the repeal to voters as soon as possible. Our children and our communities cannot afford to wait any longer.
Branden Freeman
Yuma
Song was right on the mark
Re: Edward McDonald’s “A Christmas song for the House Republicans Sung by Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run: Absolutely love. love, love it. Thank you, it was perfect.
Cheri Dempsey
Yuma
Yuma mayor was right on the mark on Fox
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls appeared on FOX News Dec.19, and, in my opinion, handled the interview very professionally, demonstrating knowledge/understanding of border issues and represented Yuma commendably. That’s important; we are no longer some insignificant “whistle stop”– it’s time it is known that there are places in Arizona other than Phoenix/Maricopa County.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
