Will policy change regarding the national debt?
Putting toothpaste back in the tube is precisely what Congress has attempted for decades. Our national debt increases beyond the ability to be entirely reimbursed, and the middle class hurtles toward poverty.
“By a continuing process of inflation governments can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens….in a manner which not one man in a million is able to diagnose.“ – John Maynard Keynes
History tells us that empire after empire declined through costs of oft unnecessary wars and programs. Will policy change?
Wishing all a Happy New Year!
Jacques-Andre Istel
Mayor of Felicity
Watch Real News to be assured on election
The Electoral College has spoken. Joe Biden is the president-elect, and Kamala Harris is the vice president-elect. I would like to respond to Gene Lemon’s letter to the editor published December 22, 2020; I’d like to give him the calm reassurance he may need in order to embrace the election results. The election process was not flawed and, no, more instances of wrongdoing are not being uncovered every day (with the exception of a Trump voter in one of our states voting in his deceased mother’s name). And, no, our mainstream media is not corrupt. Rather, they are required to vet their stories and publicly advise of corrections, if needed.
I want to draw attention to Nixon’s presidency, the last time we had a truly corrupt president. At the time, we had ABC, NBC and CBS. There were no other channels to get your news from at the time; they all carried the same news. We were not confused or misled by anything reported at the time. We all knew Nixon was corrupt and needed to go. Fortunate for us, we still have those three mainstream news channels, who report the same news truthfully, with no twists or misconceptions. The millions of citizens who watch these news stations all understand the truth about the election.
But here’s the problem. We have Fox, OAN, Newsmax, Alex Jones and probably many others who wallow in mistruths and conspiracy theories, continuing to sow doubt about an election that has been certified in all states and deemed honest, fair and without corruption. However, we should all be concerned about our democracy. It held, thank goodness. Our Founding Fathers, by putting all the checks and balances in place, saved us. But we got very close to being “ruled” by a dictator in an autocracy if Trump had been re-elected. If that had happened, life, with its freedoms as we know it, would have literally changed overnight.
So, Mr. Lemon, if you want to be assured your election wasn’t stolen and that your vote counted, just watch the Real News.
S. Parker
Yuma
Dr. Cannell was devoted to helping people
Today I learned of the passing of Robert “Bob” Cannell. My condolences to the city of Yuma and the state of Arizona. I had the privilege of not only serving with Bob in the State Senate but also by luck my desk was positioned next to Dr. Bob’s.
I have a special needs daughter. Without fail, Dr. Bob would greet me every morning on the Senate floor with a big smile and ask, “How is Lindsay?” When he asked, he sincerely wanted to know.
I currently teach a high school US Government class. When a student makes a remark like “all politicians are crooks” or something to that effect, I introduce them to Bob Cannell. Bob’s life with his wonderful wife Leslie was devoted to helping people – mostly children. He will be missed.
Yuma – I mourn for your loss.
Slade Mead
Pawling, NY
Law should be followed re: essential travel
We are starting to see an increase in Canadian Province license plates around Yuma yet the US and Canadian border closure has just been extended until January 21, 2021. Yes, there are “loopholes” allowing Canadians to fly to the states for “essential travel” but it is highly likely those we see in the 55+ parks, at Fry’s, Walmart, and other stores are not here for other than routine snowbird travel. It is sad that some would increase the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus simply to satisfy their personal wants.
Why the “loopholes” are allowed in the first place is unfortunate and should be stopped. However, just because there is a way to circumvent laws which are obviously intended to reduce the risk of virus spread does not mean one should choose to do so. Shame on both the Canadians who are opting to place their personal needs first and foremost during this challenging time and to both US and Canadian governments for allowing such loopholes to exist.
Bill Schell
Yuma/Montana