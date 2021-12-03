Investment in energy industry is needed
Working families are struggling in Arizona and kneecapping our energy industry is not the right way to drive economic recovery. We all know emissions need to come down, but energy jobs pay seven times the federal minimum wage and 70% higher than the national average, helping our residents provide for their families and afford to keep food on the table. These jobs are especially critical now as inflation strikes and our economy emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The impact of these energy jobs extends beyond the industry and supports the surrounding sectors, helping strengthen our economy and our communities. Making investments in this industry will allow us to rebuild our economy faster and enable residents to reap the benefits.
As Arizonans we strive to put pressure on our political leaders to look for common sense solutions that will bring together factions from both sides in a manner that will put Arizonans first. We cannot pivot away from the current energy industry as some want and expect our economy to pivot with us. We have to continue investing in the industry and continue moving it in a better direction for the benefit of generations to come.
Silvia Acosta
Yuma
Tax hikes in Congress would hurt Yuma families
The past two years have been incredibly difficult for Yuma families and businesses of all sizes.
As our community begins to pick up the pieces from this pandemic, I’m concerned the Biden administration would like to move forward with a host of tax increases that I believe would only set us back and hurt rural Arizona.
Increasing the corporate tax rate, for example, won’t only impact those corporations. We know these increased costs are passed along to small businesses, employees and all Arizona families – the very groups and individuals already being squeezed by inflation that makes everything we buy more expensive.
Likewise, Congress is considering hiking taxes on companies headquartered here in the U.S. with operations overseas, which is known as the Global Intangible Low-Tax Income (GILTI) rate. This is a recipe to benefit China and other global economic rivals at our own expense. If this provision alone is enacted, Arizona could lose more than 46,000 jobs over the next five years, according to an economic analysis jointly conducted by the Seidman Research Institute at ASU and Ernst & Young. Let’s not rush through a tax hike at a time when American competitiveness is at stake – particularly not a tax increase that no other industrialized nation currently imposes on its own employers.
Additionally, the Arizona Farm Bureau has noted how inheritance and other tax increases included with the Build Back Better Act would hurt agriculture, including the 95% of such operations in our state that are family-owned. A proposed increase in capital gains taxes coupled with a provision to eliminate stepped-up basis would make it even harder to pass family farms to the next generation.
Yuma families and employers are making progress all on their own. Their recovery will only be made more difficult if Senators Kelly and Sinema go along with the tax-hikers in Congress.
Jonathan Lines
Yuma
Fixing the current system is right solution
I’m reading many articles about the social spending program, and I think one thing that is getting overlooked is how beneficial this program will be to strengthen our current healthcare system and allow millions of Americans to finally get the health coverage they need. The Affordable Care Act isn’t perfect, for sure, but fixing problems, especially for the neediest, is the right thing to do. I know negotiations are ongoing, but I truly hope Senators Kelly and Sinema fight for these fixes. A total revamp of our system, whether it was lowering the Medicare age or creating a Medicare-for-all public option, was never realistic and could cause more harm. Fixing the current system is the solution.
Kate Bradford
Yuma
Enforcement needed on county roads
The headline reads, “After fatality, the county reduces speed limit on 44th Street.” This is a good start but a waste of time and money if there is no enforcement!
I live on 54th Street and the speeds are in excess of 50 mph daily because there is no enforcement. I drive 65 mph on Interstate 8 and get run off the road, and if I drove 80 mph I would still be passed.
Charlie Cripe
Yuma