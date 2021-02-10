Thanks to those who cleaned Frontage Roads
While driving down Frontage Roads in the Foothills Sunday, there were many full bags of trash lined up on the side of the road. THANK YOU very much to the person or persons that cleaned up all that trash. It was long overdue for cleanup. We were very embarrassed when our family came from out of town to visit and our roads were so full of trash. Now if the many potholes would magically fill up, the area would be great again.
Anne Gutridge
Yuma
Lent a good time to try plant-based diet
I miss Mardi Gras. I miss being in crowds on Fat Tuesday. I’m hoping for a speedy recovery from the pandemic so we can all congregate again.
After Fat Tuesday, Lent begins. Lent is the 40-day period before Easter when Christians stop eating meat and dairy in remembrance of Jesus’ 40 days of reflection. As a Christian, Lent has meaning to me.
For me, I already don’t eat meat and dairy. My plant-based diet helps reduce chronic diseases, environmental degradation, and animal abuse. Countless reports have linked consumption of animal products with risk of heart failure, stroke, cancer, and other diseases. A U.N. report named meat production as a source of greenhouse gases and water pollution. Investigations have revealed animals raised for food under horrible conditions of caging, crowding, drugging, and mutilation. These actions go against what I believe.
Lent offers an opportunity to honor Jesus’ powerful message of compassion and love for all living beings, stop subsidizing the meat industry, and choose a nonviolent plant-based diet. It’s a diet that goes back to The Bible (Genesis I:29) and observed in the Garden of Eden.
Enter “plant-based Lent” in Google and explore hundreds of meat-free recipes.
Sincerely,
York Deeter
Yuma
Houston, we have a problem with federal government
Remember a federal government that was of, and for, the people? For those who haven’t been paying attention, I don’t think we have it any longer. What we DO have is a government that looks to be “of” politicians who are “for” themselves, taking directions from unelected people, supported by big tech companies and aided by a less than objective media.
Both houses--Senate and the House of Representatives--have Democrat majorities, and a Democrat occupies the Oval Office. To exacerbate the problem, it looks like there aren’t enough Republicans with the courage to resist their socialistic programs. Sometimes it’s hard to know who to be mad at--socialistic Democrats or wimpy Republicans.
A solid argument can be made that many of the programs the new administration advocates and/or adopted will cause more harm than good to we, the people. What sense is there in stopping construction of the wall on our Southern border that, according to reports, has been contracted? Why encourage more illegals to cross our borders, particularly in view of the COVID virus and the unemployment figures? Do you think maybe they may be planting seeds for a new flock of voters?
Why have a federal minimum wage? Why not allow the states to determine what works best for them? This program may very well hurt the very people this administration says it will help--it’s Economics 101. Again, think votes, mostly from underachievers and those who don’t understand the inevitable ramifications.
Is closing a pipeline currently under construction, putting thousands out of work, when the oil will be transported anyway, by rail or trucks, at greater cost, just acquiescing to the environmentalists? How will that help the American people--we all know it won’t do a damn thing to change the environment--and does reducing petroleum production in our country, making us less energy independent, helpful?
Then we have Biden’s foreign relations opinions--the Paris agreement, Iran treaty, W.H.O. participation etc., all subjects for another discussion. Like the movie says, “Houston, we have a problem.” Yup--a BIG problem.
Gene Lemon
Yuma