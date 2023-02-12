Solution is to close border to those without credentials
Your editorial on Jan. 26th asked readers to opine on whether or not the federal government “.. should be held responsible for covering local costs” incurred as a result of the border crisis. The answer is OF COURSE! They caused those costs because of ridiculously foolish immigration policies. The irony is that they would be paying us back with OUR OWN MONEY! How long is this going to continue?
The solution is obvious: Close the border, COMPLETELY, to anyone who doesn’t have the proper credentials to cross, keep it closed until all those who have already crossed have been processed, and then allow no entries except through the authorized entry points. Use the military and/or National Guard if necessary. Unfortunately, there may not be anyone in our government with the courage to implement such a program.
One more thing: Although our border problem is self inflicted (thanks, President Biden), Mexico is complicit in our problem; all those from Central and South America, and other countries as well, are crossing their borders to get here. Shouldn’t our government be addressing that situation?
Coverage of quilt show is much appreciated
Many thanks to the Yuma Sun for its excellent coverage of the Desert Lily Quilt Show held this year at the Yuma Civic Center on January 6-7. The excellent reporting by Sisko Stargazer and photography by Randy Hoeft helped draw in very large crowds and they are each to be commended for their fine professional work. Each year our members sell tickets at the show for an opportunity quilt and those dollars are then donated to a local charity. This year the charity was the Yuma Child Burn Survivors Foundation.
Our members feel fortunate to live in a community that has such a fine local newspaper as The Yuma Sun. The Sun has provided coverage for our quilt show for many years and we feel that they are part of the team that provides information and support to not only us but to the many charitable groups in Yuma.
Thank you again to the Yuma Sun and its fine professional staff.
Fran Razmus, Janice Rex, and Sharon Haile
Desert Lily Quilt Show Publicity
Tough to find answers on issue of gun control
Another gun attack! This time it’s a six-year-old shooting a teacher. And a slaughter of police officers by the drug cartels next door. What to do? Democrats want gun control and the Republicans are against it.
My question: How do you take the guns away from drug cartels? I need somebody to answer that. Obviously removing guns from everybody will not work because Mexico tried that. Now the drug lords outgun the Mexican federal government. And families live in terror from them.
What would you do if a drug gang came to your door, armed to the hilt, and demanded you give them your 10-year-old son to be used as a mule and you don’t even have a pistol to defend yourself. The gang leader says he will shoot your son right there.
What would you do? That’s what is happening in Mexico and all over South America. We need a plan, and we need one fast. In case you haven’t figured it out, the president of Mexico has no interest in stopping the drug trade. If he did, the drug lords would shoot his family.
Medjool Date Fest was a great success
We are winter visitors from Canada. We attended the Medjool Date Festival on Saturday, Jan. 7, in downtown Yuma. What a fantastic event! Thank you, Yuma! We really enjoyed the entertainment, especially the belly dancers. The lady that was leading and dancing with the swords was phenomenal. We had to ask around about this lady. Her name is Zarmineh and apparently she is very well known in Yuma.
Again, thank you – and we are looking forward to your next event, Yuma!
Delays in postal delivery don’t make sense
Yesterday I opened a Christmas card from my granddaughter in Oregon. It had taken over six weeks to make it to Yuma, courtesy of our postal department.
I went to a local post office to find out what was going on. I brought along some of my recent letters to show them the postmarks.
Back in October I filled out “change of address” forms for my winter move from Oregon to Yuma. I had noticed that my mail was weeks late getting to me, many times going back and forth between the two addresses, and now some tax papers were not forwarded. I showed them the conformation letter I had received on Oct. 31, 2022.
The postmaster told me there was “nothing in the system” with my name on it. He repeated this many times and offered me no explanation nor remedy except to re-do the change of address! My receipt was worthless?!?
I gather from this experience that we cannot depend on the postal service to honor our wishes regardless of proof of following the postal rules. If you are a winter visitor, you might consider what I am now going to do: pay someone at the other end to forward my mail once a week.