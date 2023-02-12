Solution is to close border to those without credentials

Your editorial on Jan. 26th asked readers to opine on whether or not the federal government “.. should be held responsible for covering local costs” incurred as a result of the border crisis. The answer is OF COURSE! They caused those costs because of ridiculously foolish immigration policies. The irony is that they would be paying us back with OUR OWN MONEY! How long is this going to continue?

