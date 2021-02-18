Thank you to YRMC for easy COVID process
I received my first COVID shot on Wednesday, February 12, 2021, at the Yuma Civic Center. The entire process was very, very well organized. The personnel involved were exceptional. They were polite, friendly and most efficient. I recommend this method of vaccination to everyone. It is easy to apply through My Care, Yuma Regional Medical Center. A big thank you to all involved.
Judy Wright
Yuma
How did ‘flatten the curve’ work for America?
The next time some politician, bureaucrat or media hack refers to you or us collectively as being an extremist because you have a religious belief, a cultural view that a biological male should not share a restroom or locker room with a female, support (past or present) for a particular political candidate, or continuing to hold a solemn respect for Constitutional principles, just reflect that these were the same entities who proffered the “extreme” proclamation that we needed just 15 days to “flatten the curve.” How’d that work out for us America ?
Rusty Washum
Yuma
YRMC doing great job with immunizations
Today, my husband and I got our COVID immunizations, at the Yuma Civic Center through Yuma Regional Medical Center.
YRMC was very organized with the spacing of folks getting their shots. They had more than enough staff to handle everyone. There were NO long lines. There was plenty of parking.
I just wanted to say, YRMC is doing a great job with the immunizations that they have been given!
Connie Oberg
Yuma
Whatever your style, stay safe on Facebook
I’m not prolific on Facebook, but I am on it and I post occasionally. My posts are often about humor, history, achievements (alas, not many of those) and travel (not much of that lately). People have definite Facebook personalities, and sometimes they don’t jive with their non-virtual personalities. They reveal considerable anger on FB, and this is usually associated with politics.
Yet some of my friends who come across as spiteful on FB are the nicest people you’d ever want to meet in person. You can’t tell if they support Trump, Biden, Bernie or Genghis Khan.
Some people treat FB as their own tabloid. Everything you want to know – or not know – is there for all to see.
I see less of that these days. A lot of people limit their postings to family fun or pets. That’s smart. They’re guaranteed to get Likes. Posting photos of grandkids always works too. I’m not there yet. Too many post pictures of food. As a skinny guy who’s a notoriously finicky eater, I practically regurgitate at that. I have friends who almost never post but will comment on others’ posts. Usually those comments are good-natured and complimentary. I aspire to be more like them.
I have a few phantom friends. They appear and disappear. Have they been kidnapped? Ensconced in a Three Stooges marathon? There are many serial posters. They’re posting all the time. I worry about those people. Don’t they have more constructive things to do?
Some people are very narrow in their FB offerings. I have a cousin who only posts about cars. Posting about the weather is popular, but some take it too far. I don’t need to be reminded how cold it is in Minnesota. I grew up there. That’s why I’m in Yuma now. The posts that irritate me the most are those that dare you to share something but bet that you won’t. They’re often political, but not always. This seems to be a style favored by my older FB friends.
Whatever your style, stay safe out there. I’ll see you on Facebook.
Mel Parker
Yuma
Letter writer hit nail on the head recently
WOW! Thank you Mr. Gene Lemon for so eloquently expressing what is much on the minds of those of us who have lived long and seen many changes. I often say I’m happy to be as old as I am, because this wonderful Country of ours is in big trouble, speeding down the path to disaster – I don’t want to be here to see it happen.
Cheri Martin
Foothills