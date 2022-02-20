Canal covers could help drought, provide bike paths

I’ve been taking an interest in your bikeways along the irrigation canals articles for some time now. Since it was on the front page, I have a few comments.

First, I like the idea but I’ve been out there with some friends on 4x4 side x sides and they use those canal paths as their main thru fare to get to practically everywhere they want to go and throwing up dust all around. All that dust and noise won’t mix with bikes. Just yesterday I looked over my fence at Coyote Ranch on 28th Street (near the Game & Fish / Avenue 9E) when I heard those cyclists pass by, and it looked quite dangerous without a bike lane.

As mentioned in the Yuma Sun article, bike lanes are needed in the Foothills and elsewhere in town just to get to the canals. I’d own a bike if you had them.

This past week on yahoo they had 2-3 articles on the irrigation canals out here in the West and they mentioned the excessive amount of water evaporating from sun exposure. The last segment showed a picture of solar paneling on top of a canal leading out to the horizon. So how about a concrete bike path over the canals for two lanes in each direction? Since the West is constantly in a drought and it’s talked about in the news these days, a federal grant for this project is not as ridiculous as it might sound. Especially with this administration.

Bob Bell

Yuma

Turnout for teddy bear benefit was terrific

A wonderful 6th annual teddy bear benefit car show was held by the Foothills Cruisers at the Arizona Market Place on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. We had a fantastic turnout! The community is so generous and supportive to donate the bears/stuffed animals for the kids at Yuma Regional Medical Center. They will bring much comfort and smiles to the patients. Thank you so much! Remember to keep us in mind for next year and start collecting more bears!

Doris Casey

Yuma

An ode to America’s Truckers

I thank God for America’s truckers

Whom are out there day after day

Delivering all the goods we expect

As they travel our backroads and freeways.

I’ve seen at times how they must fight the traffic

As they head from point A to point B

While some drivers see them as being a hindrance

Like they’re hogging the road, they believe.

There have been times where I’ve witnessed

Some drivers in following those rigs

Where they’ll pull up beside them lending the finger

While yelling obscenities.

These truckers to me must deal with a lot

As they drive from state to state

While their wives stay behind looking after the children

Proof they’ve got a lot on their plate.

Just think of the log books they’re expected to keep

The truck scales and they’re continually being stopped

Many times for minor infractions

As they deal with the state patrol cops.

I recall it being several months ago

Where I wrote several state legislators

In my hopes of seeing a holiday introduced

To honor them sooner than later..

But of all those I had written to

I only had one response

It was obvious he didn’t find my suggestion

Ever worth acting upon.

Being these men and women I speak of

Are now standing up for their rights

I suggest that we lend them our support

In our knowing they are in for a fight.

These men and women need our prayers

And our utmost gratitude

For they’re seeing the stores where we shop are supplied

That our cupboards are being stacked with food.

Truckers to me are the salt of the earth

Who we never can thank enough

For they’re keeping America on the move

Long before most of us get up.

More than anything these truckers need our prayers

For the thankless work they do

Especially at a time where our country’s unstable

As the socialists take us to ruin.

Jimmy Luhm

Yuma

Super Bowl commercial was one to appreciate

I also loved the Nissan ad (I think) with Eugene Levy and more stars. I’m a lover of “Schitt’s Creek” and know that Levi hates to get his hair messed up and he ends up with a long messed up ’do!

Carol Kammer

Foothills

Guest column had no justification at all

Peter Roff’s guest column – “The American labor movement is killing itself “ – is... not the best journalism I have seen in the Sun.

It is mainly a collection of anti-Biden throwaways, with no justification whatsoever:

• Since the 1970s, a decade marked by economic extremes Biden seems intent on revisiting

• Business conditions back then forced corporate leaders to start looking seriously at moving essential operations out of the United States. (Mr. Roff apparently does not imagine that those companies were just going wherever labor was cheapest.)

• Union leaders and the politicians they keep in their hip pockets (Whereas corporate America does not get involved in politics at all... ha ha ha...

... and so on. A fact-free screed. This is unworthy of the Sun.

Robert Nelson

Yuma

