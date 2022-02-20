Canal covers could help drought, provide bike paths
I’ve been taking an interest in your bikeways along the irrigation canals articles for some time now. Since it was on the front page, I have a few comments.
First, I like the idea but I’ve been out there with some friends on 4x4 side x sides and they use those canal paths as their main thru fare to get to practically everywhere they want to go and throwing up dust all around. All that dust and noise won’t mix with bikes. Just yesterday I looked over my fence at Coyote Ranch on 28th Street (near the Game & Fish / Avenue 9E) when I heard those cyclists pass by, and it looked quite dangerous without a bike lane.
As mentioned in the Yuma Sun article, bike lanes are needed in the Foothills and elsewhere in town just to get to the canals. I’d own a bike if you had them.
This past week on yahoo they had 2-3 articles on the irrigation canals out here in the West and they mentioned the excessive amount of water evaporating from sun exposure. The last segment showed a picture of solar paneling on top of a canal leading out to the horizon. So how about a concrete bike path over the canals for two lanes in each direction? Since the West is constantly in a drought and it’s talked about in the news these days, a federal grant for this project is not as ridiculous as it might sound. Especially with this administration.
Bob Bell
Yuma
Turnout for teddy bear benefit was terrific
A wonderful 6th annual teddy bear benefit car show was held by the Foothills Cruisers at the Arizona Market Place on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. We had a fantastic turnout! The community is so generous and supportive to donate the bears/stuffed animals for the kids at Yuma Regional Medical Center. They will bring much comfort and smiles to the patients. Thank you so much! Remember to keep us in mind for next year and start collecting more bears!
Doris Casey
Yuma
An ode to America’s Truckers
I thank God for America’s truckers
Whom are out there day after day
Delivering all the goods we expect
As they travel our backroads and freeways.
I’ve seen at times how they must fight the traffic
As they head from point A to point B
While some drivers see them as being a hindrance
Like they’re hogging the road, they believe.
There have been times where I’ve witnessed
Some drivers in following those rigs
Where they’ll pull up beside them lending the finger
While yelling obscenities.
These truckers to me must deal with a lot
As they drive from state to state
While their wives stay behind looking after the children
Proof they’ve got a lot on their plate.
Just think of the log books they’re expected to keep
The truck scales and they’re continually being stopped
Many times for minor infractions
As they deal with the state patrol cops.
I recall it being several months ago
Where I wrote several state legislators
In my hopes of seeing a holiday introduced
To honor them sooner than later..
But of all those I had written to
I only had one response
It was obvious he didn’t find my suggestion
Ever worth acting upon.
Being these men and women I speak of
Are now standing up for their rights
I suggest that we lend them our support
In our knowing they are in for a fight.
These men and women need our prayers
And our utmost gratitude
For they’re seeing the stores where we shop are supplied
That our cupboards are being stacked with food.
Truckers to me are the salt of the earth
Who we never can thank enough
For they’re keeping America on the move
Long before most of us get up.
More than anything these truckers need our prayers
For the thankless work they do
Especially at a time where our country’s unstable
As the socialists take us to ruin.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma
Super Bowl commercial was one to appreciate
I also loved the Nissan ad (I think) with Eugene Levy and more stars. I’m a lover of “Schitt’s Creek” and know that Levi hates to get his hair messed up and he ends up with a long messed up ’do!
Carol Kammer
Foothills
Guest column had no justification at all
Peter Roff’s guest column – “The American labor movement is killing itself “ – is... not the best journalism I have seen in the Sun.
It is mainly a collection of anti-Biden throwaways, with no justification whatsoever:
• Since the 1970s, a decade marked by economic extremes Biden seems intent on revisiting
• Business conditions back then forced corporate leaders to start looking seriously at moving essential operations out of the United States. (Mr. Roff apparently does not imagine that those companies were just going wherever labor was cheapest.)
• Union leaders and the politicians they keep in their hip pockets (Whereas corporate America does not get involved in politics at all... ha ha ha...
... and so on. A fact-free screed. This is unworthy of the Sun.
Robert Nelson
Yuma