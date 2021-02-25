Dear friend will be missed
I lost a dear friend recently. I have known him for years but never met him.
Through his conversations, he solidified everything that I held dear about our nation and the original intent of our Founding Fathers.
He gave me encouragement in times of despair. He made me laugh when I felt joyless. He gave me hope because he was an eternal optimist.
He loved America and the opportunities that our freedoms made possible. He reminded me daily of the goodness inherent in our being.
He will be missed more than he could ever know. Rest easy Rush.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Life is a cause/effect phenomenon
It would be redundant to say we are experiencing some problems in our country, and one of the more serious issues involves prejudice/racism/bigotry.
What makes this situation even worse is it is being exacerbated by a dishonest, corrupt government that is using those despicable dispositions as a political football.
Anything/anyone that uses color/race/nationality, etc. to interfere with a person’s attempts/efforts to achieve whatever his/her talent and hard work will afford them is contemptible, and it’s even worse when politicians do it, pitting one group of our citizens against another, using them as “tools” to hustle votes.
Having said that, something that is seldom talked about is this: Why do we have this problem--what caused it? Setting aside government culpability for a minute, how did it become such a negative, destructive factor in our society? Children aren’t predisposed to bias--they aren’t born with it--so how come so many adults are afflicted with these disgusting attitudes?
For an answer, consider these possibilities: Parents, friends and life experiences, and the later being provoked by the first two, could be the biggest factor. For example, how many parents in low income families blame their plight on someone/something other than themselves--”I can’t get a better paying job because I’m not white.” What do the kids in those families come away with?
On the other hand, how many parents sit at the dinner table, look their kids in the eye and say “I’m responsible for our income level. I don’t have the education or a skill set to get a higher paying job,” and emphasize the importance of school or apprenticeships? Which of the kids are most apt to grow up with an “attitude,” join with others who grew up under similar circumstances, get involved with gangs, drugs, etc. and participate in “protest” groups?
Life is, for the most part, a cause and effect phenomenon--we reap what we sow--and while there are exceptions (that’s life too) we can significantly reduce the effects of the cancer called racism by taking responsibility for our lives, taking away the ability of the government/politicians to stir things up by using us as pawns.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Impeachment is political process, not legal
So the inevitable happened again. Senator Mitch McConnell played the American People by stating the obvious Trump was the instigator, and perhaps Trump can be tried in court now. To say that a president no longer in office can be impeached, that I may agree with. However, McConnell knows that the House had the charges prior to the 20th of January, but because the Senator would not convene the Senate until after the 20th for the impeachment to begin the failure to impeach is on him.
Remember, an Impeachment is a political process, not a legal process. McConnell played this process well. It was meant to help maintain himself as leader of the Senate in the hopes that the GOP can regain the Senate. What a sham, but then politics is dirty and it’s about power.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma
Idea for a better way to distribute vaccines
Everyone has attended a football game or baseball game. Basically it’s a classification procedure – everyone gets a ticket, which tells a patron what tier, what section, what row, what seat. Over 90,000 people attend a one-day event without trouble.
Classification for COVID shots:
1a. Caregivers, nursing homes.
1b. First Responders
1c. Law enforcement
1d. Second shot recipients and those with serious health issues
2. General public by alphabetical order by last name, adjusted by the amount of vaccines available, which controls the number of people at sites.
Include a storyboard at each location announcing order, and a PSA by radio and the newspaper.
Everybody would know where they stand, and no need for a computer portal or phone appointment.
Ronald Gonzales
Yuma