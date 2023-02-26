Wouldn’t be hard to reduce federal costs
The federal budget is so big that it should be a target-rich environment to reduce costs. Efforts like researching shrimp on a treadmill need to go. And some of the cuts may actually increase efficiencies by eliminating redundant layers of management and overhead.
I would like to see each agency undergo a review by a blue-ribbon team of retired CEO’s to determine the relevancy and requirements of each agency’s mission and right-size each department in accordance with its responsibilities.
From my understanding, there is a considerable amount of unspent COVID money that could be reprogrammed. That would be an excellent place to start.
Blaming one administration isn’t fair. Democrats and Republicans share the blame.
But, few elected officials have the courage to fix it. When the day of reckoning arrives, they figure they will be out of office or be dead.
Mike Sphar
Yuma
Enforce the law, then create immigration reform
Are you getting fed up with this never ending BS? Yes, our state senator was in town to talk border issues. Some House committee was in town Thursday to hold hearings on the border issues. These people are fools!! When a river dam starts leaking, you don’t sit down and start designing a new dam. YOU STOP THE LEAK!! All of this talk is fine but our federal government needs to enforce the law. YES, enforce the law and stop these illegal aliens from illegally entering MY COUNTRY! When this happens, then create sensible immigration reform!!
Ron Heimer
Yuma
Individual freedom, corporate freedom aren’t the same
The people of Palestine, Ohio, and environs have rightly asked for and will receive various kinds of help from the US government. The immediate help they need is only the first step in dealing with this kind of tragedy.
After it is cleaned up and compensation paid to victims, we need to go to the root cause of the problem. In other words, we need to look at what causes train crashes like this one. Only the federal government can do this because train transportation is a national activity.
A gaggle of politicians, national and state, regularly scream that they do not want government “interference” and that the market will take care of all our ills. In other words, we don’t like government and they want “freedom.” Well and good for individuals (so long as they don’t use their freedom to harm other people) but what about corporations which exist only to make money?
It can be suggested that those pols who use anti-government sentiment as a political rallying point, and people who shortsightedly vote for them without careful thought as to the consequences, should rethink who they vote for. The kind of freedom that many pols speak of is what has brought us the likes of train crashes, prolonged pandemics and mass shootings.
Individual freedom and corporate freedom are not the same. Reasoned government regulation is a big part of how we preserve individual freedom.
Wally Brauer
Yuma
It’s not OK to take produce from fields
I am not a very brave woman. I should have stopped and confronted the man walking out of a field on Hwy 95 carrying the stolen heads of cauliflower. I doubt he thought of what he was stealing from that farmer. Not only what he could carry, but also the amount of produce that would have to be destroyed to satisfy the sanitary requirements to ensure our food safety.
Please, please, educate yourself and others about the farming industry and the extreme measures taken to ensure the safety of our food. If really hungry, there are lots of places to get help in the Yuma area, you don’t need to steal!
Linda Hestdalen
Yuma
Law enforcement should be treated better
I am appalled over how law enforcement people are being treated today. Mostly due to a handful of bad apples among them.
Sometime when you notice a police car parked, I suggest that you check out all the equipment one must deal with which takes up most of the front seat. Or imagine yourself arriving at the scene of a robbery of attempted murder, and having to carry a club, mace or pepper or a gun and whatever else they are expected to be carrying such as handcuffs then tell me as to how you would do if the same were being expected of you. What really gets me is with so many things taking place today in this crazy world we are a part of, it’s usually the officer being out on trial rather than the criminal whom they have apprehended.
All the while, I may add, many of them whom are there to serve us earn little more than a babysitter who works steady. That when you hear of men playing a game of baseball or football who are bringing home millions a year, it tells me that America’s priorities are messed up.
As for the few bad cops we hear of from time to time, I’ve often wondered if those hiring checked back to their time in school, and whether or not they were bullies who loved to pick fights.
When it comes to our sheriff deputies who work the Foothills, it’s almost as though they show up prior to a crime even being committed. These folks are sharp and deserving of being praised due to the work they do.
Those who are out there to protect and serve, in most cases, are more deserving of being paid a good salary.
A lot of these officers I speak of, especially the men are large in size and when you think of them having to carry as many protective items as they do when called to a scene, the least we could do for them is buy them all suspenders.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma