Computer requirement is a problem for elderly
Why are many of the elderly, who should be among the first protected against COVID-19, left behind when it comes to making an appointment for a test or a vaccine? If powers that be would bother to check, probably one half the population of seniors do not have computers or access to one in order to register for shots.
When I checked into a local pharmacy website to get a test back before the vaccines came out, I was asked to take a photo of my insurance cards and then upload that to my email request. That is an assumption that everyone is able to do this.
This is barring the most vulnerable of our population from getting a test or vaccination. There must be a better way than using the internet.
Florence Paranya
Yuma
Generosity of Yumans is much appreciated
Yuma Territory Live Steamers, a nonprofit corporation, operates the miniature riding railroad at Riverside Park below the historic prison, with a typical October through May season. Last spring, the Yuma Sun graciously printed a letter to the editor, wherein it was described our rides had been so popular we had worn out our two club locomotives, and had to borrow equipment to keep the rides going until needing to shut down early, due to the pandemic. At that time, the letter response helped to generate the $4,000 needed to buy parts for our locomotives. Thanks to our incredible machinist members, the locomotives were repaired in a member’s shop over a very long, hot summer.
Hopefully, things with the virus will improve sufficiently, to permit us to open the 2021/2022 ride season this coming October.
In the meantime, we still need to renew insurance coverage to maintain our permitting requirements. This has always, for many years, been covered through ride weekend donations. When Don Peterson heard about our predicament, he had DPE Construction donate $500 to help cover the $3,500 in insurance cost. After depositing that check into our account with AEA Federal Credit Union, Miriam Limon heard of our plight, and then informed us Adele Sandberg had approved a $1,500 Credit Union donation to help with our insurance expense. Many of our 46 business and organization benefactors, especially hotels and restaurants, have been impacted by the pandemic, so we are reaching out to the Sun’s readership, to see if there are others who may be able to help with our insurance cost during these difficult times. Any match to these donations, whether it be 10, 20, 25, 50 or 100% is most appreciated, as we seek to fulfill our insurance requirement by the Feb. 6, 2021 deadline.
If you are able to do so, please feel free to contact me on my mobile (928) 247-7190, or by email at bc.finnila@yahoo.com.
A special thanks to our benefactors and volunteers who have made the railroad possible, and to the Yuma community in making the rides so popular.
Chuck Finnila
YTLS Senior Project Coordinator
Those behind Jan. 6 attack must be punished
An Open Letter to the Senate of the United States of America
On January 6, 2021, our Capitol suffered a violent attack by an angry mob bent on overthrowing the government of the United States of America. This hallowed temple of our democracy was ransacked and defiled, and the duly elected representatives of The People and their brave defenders narrowly escaped death. One did not.
Those who incited the insurrection and those who spread the lies that made fertile the ground from which it sprang are no less culpable than the people who carried out their bidding.
Those within the government who would provide cover to the insurgents, who would seek to excuse or overlook these deeds, betray their sacred oaths of office and their allegiance to our nation, the Constitution, and its flag.
This insurrection must not go unpunished. Its perpetrators, whatever their role in it, must be brought to justice.
Senators, the question is clear: Do you stand with the insurrectionists or do you stand with America?
William John Bowlus-Root
Yuma
How do seniors in priority group get appointments?
Again, signing up for the Covid 19 vaccine injections was a joke just as it was a couple of weeks ago. After spending over an hour trying to get through for an appointment I gave up. After repeatedly typing in all the required information, each time it simply comes up with “no vaccine available.” I was using two computers and started at 1 p.m. and this was the only result. I was trying to make the appointments for my neighbors who have no computers and since there is no longer a phone number either, they are unable to get appointments. This has been one of the poorest setups I have ever dealt with. My question is just how do the seniors in this priority group get an appointment?
Dorothy Barstad
Yuma