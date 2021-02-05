Kudos to YRMC staff for vaccine professionalism
With COVID-19 on our minds and wondering if we should get the vaccine, which certainly is a personal decision, but I believe that the majority of the population is interested in protecting themselves, family and others. I have received the first vaccination shot and am currently pending the second shot in 28 days.
I would like to take this time to express my thanks to Yuma Regional Medical Center. They developed through their program “MyCare” a simple and efficient way to schedule a date and time to receive your vaccination shot(s) – of course that is dictated by the availability of having the vaccine. Once you have a date and time assigned, they give you very clear instructions to follow. They are currently using the Yuma Civic Center as their vaccination site. I would like to thank YRMC staff for their very efficiency, courtesy, and the professionalism shown by ALL the staff. They truly showed how much they genuinely care about our community. KUDOS to all the YRMC staff and a big THANK YOU.
Pam Nalley
Yuma
Lack of reporting led to smaller vaccine allocation
This is just so nutty. Sadly, it is so common all across the country. Local government is just so inept at dealing with big issues. I just don’t understand how this community FAILED to prepare for this. They knew that the vaccine was coming.
They knew they needed a method to register people and they knew that they needed people to do this all.
They FAILED.
Why didn’t the county create an online system that was just a bit more usable than the crazy system they are trying to use? Why didn’t the county enlist the help of some high school kids to create a WORKING website that would work? No, the county is just so inept at doing much of anything.
I have a great idea. How about the next time we have a serious pandemic, why don’t we choose someone to be in charge and then let that person make the decisions. It couldn’t hurt!
Ron Heimer
Yuma
Maybe a lottery system would work better
Again, the Yuma County vaccine appointment system was a joke....and no funnier than last time!
Since the county cannot make a reservation system work, why not (have) a lottery? Have everybody that is eligible and wants a shot fill out a request, put them all in a bucket and have a random drawing whenever a vaccine is available. They could then all be contacted by email, text or phone call. Simple and not nearly as frustrating as it is now.
Charlie Cripe
Yuma
Can’t get help or information from county
After countless attempts, my ability to contact the Yuma County Health Department with any help for me or anyone else has gone by the wayside.
Yes, we know lucky folks that made the call early and got a COVID shot. The thousands of calls that were not answered were made by the unlucky many. Now they are saying all appointments will be made on the computer.
I live in a senior community of some 268 homes. Most meet the requirement of being over 65. Only a little over half use the internet. The rest, as far as the county is concerned, are out of luck.
These are folks, like myself, that worked six or seven days for most of their life before the short workweek or “four day” workweek was around. You might say they built this country. While doctors, and other medical folks including first responders are working around the clock, come Friday or 5 o’clock, I guess the county goes home. I tried to call and point out the senior communities have boards that meet and usually have a rec. hall where county could set up, with help from the locals, and do the entire community without a parking lot full of lines.
I finally got the State Health Deprtment and they said they were also unable to contact Yuma but left them a message to call me. Didn’t happen. This problem is much to big for one agency to handle. I know there was LEPC organized as I had input into the Local Emergency Prep. (I am a retired fire chief). Yet I fail to see them available or with any input. When Fry’s and local pharmacies must be counted on for a public health emergency, it’s time to fix whatever is broken.
For those few who are bragging how the county took care of them, lucky you, but the rest of us are uninformed and are still waiting.
E. Everly
Yuma
Be a good neighbor – reduce your noise pollution
I believe in being a good neighbor and I do wish others would show the same consideration. Lately, there have been a rash of firecrackers going off, gun shots, and music being played loudly. I love music, but all I hear is bass.
Remember, some of your neighbors are elderly and don’t need this extra unnecessary noise. That’s what headphones are for.
As for the firecrackers, for the Fourth of July and New Years, I get it, but every day. Give me a break.
Thanks for letting me vent.
Mary Lacey
Yuma