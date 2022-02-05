Biden is making difficult time worse
You asked on your editorial page on 1/22/2022 to respond to this question.
I am a 69-year-old man and my wife and I have lived in Yuma for six years. I have been a lifelong conservative, and most of that time Republican. But, I did try and acknowledge when a Democrat was doing what I agreed with. Like when Bill Clinton said “the era of big government is over” when they lost the midterms of his first term.
Having said that, Joe Biden is the worst president of my lifetime. George McGovern didn’t win, but it’s because he was so liberal and out of step with the American electorate. Joe Biden has turned out to be more liberal than that. Jimmy Carter was a very nice man, but incompetent as president. Joe Biden is more incompetent than that. And the real problem is that he doesn’t seem to have the ability to see that and change course the way Bill Clinton did. I realize he came in at a very difficult time in our history, but he has only made it worse.
Even harder for me to understand than that is the Americans who still say he is doing a fine job. Like the guest columnist you had in the paper that day, Elwood Watson. I try to read and watch people with opposing views, but I barely got through his column. I have voted in every election and have NEVER found it to be difficult. I am of Hispanic descent and find it insulting that people of color are portrayed as incapable of getting a valid ID. And the idea that people should be able to vote without proving who they are is ludicrous.
Thanks for asking,
Ben Welch
Yuma
When will we start living MLK’s dream?
Justice Breyer is retiring, creating a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. The replacement person could be the most outstanding jurist we have ever had on the bench. What a shame if Breyer’s replacement may have to be saddled with an asterisk denoting ‘the first female of color to serve.’
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” –Martin Luther King, Jr.
When will we start living his dream?
Bill Gresser
Yuma
Time to stop giving criminals all the attention
Have you seen all the stories about the out of control crime? Every night it’s more and even more outrageous then the night before. Something must be done and now! We need to stop giving the criminals all the attention. We should throw out the term Criminal Justice System and embrace the Victims Justice System. Yeah, treat the criminals with the same disdain and contempt they have for their victims. Demand swift justice for their crimes. Harsh punishment and no mercy for all the repeat offenders.
It’s time to demand safe streets, more police presence and really tough judges. Call your city, state and federal representatives and be heard!
Ron Heimer
Yuma
Looking for necklace lost during hospital stay
On Dec. 21, Rural Metro transported my wife to the ER at Yuma Regional Medical Center. She had a myriad of tests and was admitted to the 5th floor Stroke Pod. Somehow during her stay, she misplaced her necklace. It was a white gold heart emblem, with diamonds in the setting, on a 20” chain. The diamonds were from her first wedding ring 64 years ago. She is heartbroken.
If it is found, please turn it in to the Lost and Found at YRMC. We would greatly appreciate it. Thank you.
AL PITTMAN
Foothills
Rash of phone scams in Yuma lately
Lately, there has been a rash of phone scams going on in Yuma. These folks are clever. They use a 928-area code, so you think it’s from Yuma, but it’s not. If it’s an automatic robo call, chances are it’s not real.
I got two calls yesterday: one said they were closing my bank account, the other said they were concerned about my Amazon purchase for $1,000. If it was really the bank, they would have called in person, and I never pay more than $50 on Amazon, maybe more around Christmas. I had stupidly fallen for this Amazon scam once, and they hacked my bank account. I had to go to the bank to straighten this out.
So, folks, beware. Scammers are out in full force. There is one more trick. If they say, “This is so and so on a recorded line,” nine chances out of 10, it’s a telemarketer.
Mary Lacey
Yuma