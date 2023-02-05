Great Lakes could be tapped for water fix

With all the problems arising due to water shortage, there is one thing that could solve the problem for ages. At one time California had a dire water shortage; its reservoirs and lakes were about empty. The governor of Alaska offered to send them all the water they needed through the pipe line that was built to send oil down from Alaska but never used. So with that in mind, we have a water source that could be tapped into called the Great Lakes like Lake Superior!

