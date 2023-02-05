Great Lakes could be tapped for water fix
With all the problems arising due to water shortage, there is one thing that could solve the problem for ages. At one time California had a dire water shortage; its reservoirs and lakes were about empty. The governor of Alaska offered to send them all the water they needed through the pipe line that was built to send oil down from Alaska but never used. So with that in mind, we have a water source that could be tapped into called the Great Lakes like Lake Superior!
With the technical know-how that was used to send a pipeline from Alaska to California, why not send a pipeline across the US to feed states that may be having a drought to feed into canals or rivers like the Colorado etc? We built many such canals, but huge pipe lines would in my opinion would be faster and cheaper. This would be a larger scale project than what is used right now to irrigate farm lands using the same system only smaller!
Property should be rezoned in the Foothills
re: Foothills residents object to rezoning... 29 Jan 2023
This meeting was obviously “packed” by noise-machine enthusiasts. The board did well to shut it down.
There’s a lot of building going on these days in the Foothills. I fear that it will be exclusively the same cookie-cutter houses that already cover far too much of the Foothills. Most residents must take their car for even the slightest task. This is bad today, and will be financially ruinous for the county as infrastructure maintenance continues to rise, but taxes taper off after the first years.
PLEASE rezone to multi-usage!
Democratic presidents done much to make life better
I enjoyed Mr. Lemon’s perspective on why we should vote Republican but for me, no way!
From FDR to the present, Democratic presidents have given us laws, programs and policies to make life better for the American people.
Roosevelt gave us the New Deal designed to help the United States recover from the Great Depression, the first national minimum wage and overtime pay standards for workers in the United States and the GI bill providing educational and housing benefits to WWII veterans and the Social Security Act to name a few.
Lyndon Johnson gave us the Civil Rights Act the Voting Rights Act, Medicare and Medicaid.
The Affordable Care Act by President Barack Obama expanded access to healthcare and The Paris Climate agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit the effects of climate change.
Biden’s American Rescue Plan to get COVID under control, bipartisan Infrastructure law for the repair of the nation’s roads, bridges and railways, bringing high-speed internet to rural communities and more, the first gun-safety bill in decades and semiconductor chips in the U.S. instead of China. I could go on, but you get the idea.
Our choice is about the future of our country and what kind of society we want to live in. For these reasons, I urge everyone to vote for the Democratic Party.
Diversity is lacking in TV show titles
In the United States today diversity is placed on such a high pedestal that it is practically heresy to find fault with it. But there’s one area of American culture where diversity is sorely lacking, and nobody seems to care. That would be the titles of hit TV shows.
There’s been a whole slew of CSI programs: CSI-NY, CSI-Vegas, CSI-Miami. Why not CSI-Duluth? I’m sure it’s not just big, swanky urban areas that experience crime issues. There’s Chicago Fire, but no Wellton Fire. Appalling!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Fine, but allow me to make a plug for The Real Housewives of Laguna Hills. This lack of diversity even extends to TV Westerns. We have Yellowstone. Why not Blue Ridge? I’m confident there’s plenty of infidelity and corruption in the Piedmont. Please contact your Congressperson today to save us from elite TV!
Congratulations to the Eagles and Chiefs for advancing to the Super Bowl. I must admit to having empathy for Buffalo Bills supporters, but only so much. Providence has condemned me to be a Vikings fan. There’s a T-shirt popular with folks in my home state of Minnesota adorned with an image of the Super Bowl trophy and the mournful words, “Just Once Before I Die.” Alas, I expect there will be a market for that shirt for some time to come.