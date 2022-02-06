Helmet law should be adopted in every state
I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the young man who was recently and tragically killed in a motorcycle crash here in Yuma.
I lost two dear friends within three years. One male, one female. Each was riding Harley-Davidsons. Sadly, neither was wearing a helmet. Each was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital. Unfortunately, they suffered such severe brain injuries that despite all efforts to reduce the extensive swelling and cranial damage, they never regained consciousness. They were pretty much brain-dead when their head hit the pavement, the damage is irreversible.
Every day while driving, and I see a motorcyclist riding around without a helmet, I say a prayer for them. Seat belts are mandatory, designed for safety. I do not understand why EVERY state does not enforce the helmet law. Nothing should be more important than protecting your skull.
God Bless.
Regina A. Hull
Yuma
Smallest voices can have impact in unity
Even the smallest voices, when synchronized in unison, can have the most profound impact on the world around them.
You have hopes and dreams, expectations and desires for yourself, your family and your loved ones in general. You only want what is best for them but you reside in a culture of social media influences and moral relativism that runs counter to everything that you believe.
You are constantly prodded, poked and shamed into accepting narratives you inherently know are not only suspicious in nature, but fundamentally flawed at their very core.
Rest assured in the fact that you are not alone.
Big Tech platforms, government bureaucrats and globalist overlords with their cookie cutter expectations of the perfect submissive subject have a single concern which they tremble in constant fear of.
The individual.
Conformity, Compliance and Control. They can’t afford for like minds to come together. Divisiveness is their sword. Separation is their friend. Confusion is their goal.
They want to make you question everything you have been taught. Rewrite the history you know to be true. Play on the fears, uncertainties and problems you encounter in your daily experiences. These are the tools of wickedness.
Individual liberties, God-given freedoms and man’s innate desire for self-determination are the chain breakers of servitude. The culmination of a unifying spirit among people of like minds is even more formidable to these purveyors of mental bondage.
The “great unwashed,” you know, the folks who put on their pants or pantsuits each day and make our country work, tend to their families, give thanks to their God and know which bathroom to use are the greatest threat to the forces of darkness that are attempting to bury the idea of America.
Just remember one thing. You are not alone.
There is power in numbers. Never doubt this for one single minute.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Thoughts on Trump, optimism, sports teams
I liked Sen. Lindsey Graham more when the late John McCain was mentoring him. But the South Carolina Republican is right about a couple of things: 1) Donald Trump is the most significant GOP president since Ronald Reagan and 2) Trump’s hinting at a pardon for some January 6th insurrectionists should he be re-elected is “inappropriate.”
I gladly associate with a group of fine people who promote optimism in their daily affairs. We even recite a wonderful creed each time we gather. Ironically, I’m not an optimist. Nor am I particularly idealistic. I’m a pragmatist. Yet, I firmly believe we need more optimists in the world. We live in challenging – some would say dark – times. Our country is divided as I have not seen in my 60-plus years on this planet. Conspiracy theories abound. Influential demagogues test established norms. Optimists inspire! John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan are two prime examples. May I suggest the next time you cast a ballot consider the candidates’ fitness for office based, in part, on his/her optimism?
A trivia question for you…Who won the first Heisman Trophy as college football’s best player? It was Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago in 1935. Interestingly, just four years later Chicago’s President Robert Maynard Hutchins eliminated the school’s football program. Hutchins believed that higher education should dedicate itself to imparting knowledge, and he saw sports as a distraction. I wonder what he would think of the transfer portal.
Some professional sports teams have really odd names considering their geography and local customs. Here’s my top five:
1) Utah Jazz (Seriously?)
2) Memphis Grizzlies (Not a grizzly within 1,500 miles)
3) Washington Football Team (DC hasn’t had a real team in years)
4) Columbus Blue Jackets (Huh?)
5) Indianapolis Colts (It fit better in Baltimore)
The Super Bowl’s coming up. I won’t hazard a prediction between the Bengals and Rams, but I’m reasonably sure it will come down to the final play.
Mel Parker
Yuma