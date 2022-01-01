What are people thinking?
Trusting that all have been enjoying a wonderful holiday hiatus with family and friends. What a blessing it is to celebrate with our loved ones, especially the kids. Some folks had other more nefarious things on their minds though.
Christmas morning I got a text from my Yuma East Wetlands (YEW) manager, stating that some miscreants had broken into to the parking lot of the Colorado River State Historic Park (CRSHP). These individuals destroyed fencing, and then commenced to vandalizing and stripping the trucks that our crew uses to maintain the YEW, and drove off with the gator vehicle as well. Fortunately, we recovered the gator in Gateway Park, albeit not fully functional. The truck sports smashed windows, and is without batteries, just for starters.
Not to mention the fact that the YEW and CRSHP managers, and other management staff had to spend some of their Christmas morning away from their families to deal with this foolishness. The shepherds certainly would have quaked at the sight, but for far different reasons.
What are people thinking? Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have reported such senseless behavior that negatively impacts Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area (YCNHA) locations which the community have come to value as low/no cost entertainment for you and your families. We have experienced graffiti marring of park benches and pathways. This too continues to be a costly and time-consuming issue for us.
Expensive enhanced security measures coming into place will certainly help. However, as a small nonprofit business, we need your support as well. If you see, or know anything about this rash of vandalism, please be sure to report it to us, and to law enforcement immediately. This is supposed to be the season of giving and renewal.
Look, I get it. Some people might need a little help, but not at the expense of others. There is never an excuse for wanton destruction and thievery.
To donate your time, talent and/or treasure, please visit our website -www.yumaheritage.com or call 928-573-5198 to find out more about how you can help to protect and maintain your local YCNHA parks.
Lowell Perry
Executive Director, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area
Glad to see investment in national security
Few military programs have proven to be as great an investment in our national security as the F-35 fighter jet. I am glad that Senators Kelly and Sinema both supported keeping this program fully funded. I am proud that Yuma plays such an important role in regard to these fighter jets and the training of their pilots.
These jets have capabilities we have never seen before. They are used by many of the different services, and are proving to be popular with our allies as well. Perhaps one of the strongest testaments to retaining full funding of this program is the savings we are now starting to see, as their flight hour costs have seen a 40% reduction, while the technology is constantly developing.
Beyond being an important part of our defense program, they have also brought innumerable benefits here at home in Arizona as well. The military troops that fly and support this jet contribute greatly to our economy, not just here in Yuma, but truly statewide. Many Arizonans count on their business to put food on their table and keep their businesses strong.
We should thank Senators Kelly and Sinema, as well as the whole Arizona delegation for having the foresight to continue funding this important project.
Thank you,
Jim Glenn
Yuma
Action needed at dangerous intersection
So far one (1) person has died at the intersection of 10E and South Frontage Road! That location is a hazard!! How many more must die before at light is installed like at Payson? Action is needed.
Jerry Mayer
Yuma
Time to usher in new year with hope
“Hope
Smiles from the threshold of the year to come,
Whispering ‘it will be happier’...”
– Alfred Lord Tennyson
With 2021 in the rearview mirror, it is time, reluctantly or not, to usher in the New Year.
Economic hardship and uncertainty, a damned virus that has afflicted so many and taken loved ones, friends and co-workers before their time and a culture divided along partisan and ideological lines. These have far too often written the headlines of our existence.
Prayers to our Creator that 2022 will offer a renewal of hope and a strong foundation of common ground to take on the myriad challenges that await us. In a traditional sense, Americans have always been up for a good test of character and resilience.
“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language
And next year’s words await another voice.”
– T.S. Eliot
Rusty Washum
Yuma