Warm welcome for visitors is appreciated
I’m late in giving a big thank you to the merchants, businesses and others who early on gave the winter visitors and winter residents a big welcome back.
I know, some of us, being elderly and persnickety at times, can be a big pain in the rear, but we mean well. We appreciate feeling wanted, enjoying the weather and all that your community has to offer. Just all the businesses and what it takes to get us settled in – with a click or phone call ahead of time, and our heat, cooling, lights, gas, electric, and water, telephone, tv and high tech are all ready to go. Not to mention The Yuma Sun laying at our doorstep.
And, yea! On the front page to greet us is my good friend, Mr. Hoeft (I call him Randy) with his always great photography. He makes the football players look like ballet dancers upon the stage as he catches them in midair. Or one basketball just suspended in air, and all his flowers and veggies growing in the foggy valley, just great in all his photography.
I enjoyed the column, “Yuma Ag & You,” by Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott, sometime back, where she welcomed back folk, and especially the Ag workers. She gave so much interesting and informative information with regard to the industry and the effect it has on the local community and the fact agriculture is the largest dollar producer for Yuma County.
From what I can find in researching, and I don’t have a date, and COVID had an effect; but suffice it to say that tourism ranks about third as biggest industry in Yuma County, contributing $452 million in economic activity. I just have one complaint. When is the price for a head of lettuce gonna go down?! Or am I being persnickety?
Donna J. Fleming
Yuma
Streetlight, traffic signal needed at dark intersection
I have been living in this park for a while and I have to go out onto South Avenue 12E and head for the South Frontage Road. I find it VERY DARK at this intersection approaching from South Avenue 12E to the Frontage Road or approaching South Avenue 12E while on the Frontage Road. I feel that a streetlight at this intersection would help a lot. I have on occasion, almost driven right past this corner at night. A traffic signal would be great, but I accept a streetlight for now.
Tom Meeker
Yuma
Stubbornness gets in the way of accomplishments
When everybody wants everything their way, nothing gets done. Just look around and see the proof.
Stephen Madrill
Yuma
Thanks to senator for getting office reopened
Just wanted to send a note of thanks to Sen. Mark Kelly. When the VA clinic closed its doors due to leasing problems, I emailed the senator’s office and within a week, we had a 5-year lease signed. Glad to see the senator is on top of this one.
Al Schutt
Yuma
Why do people set off fireworks on Christmas?
I can understand why someone would do fireworks on New Year’s Eve or July 4th. But Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Many of my neighbors were upset at this too, as it scared their animals. This affects dogs especially, but my cats weren’t too happy.
I don’t know if there is a law on the books about this or not, but it has to stop. I don’t know if my writing to the editor will happen and chances are the culprits can’t read a newspaper anyway. But if they do, knock it off!
Mary Lacey
Yuma
Brittney Griner exchange doesn’t make sense
My opinion on the release of Brittney Griner, this government that is supposed to be for the people, is about who benefits them the most. She broke the law in another country. Yet the fight to bring her back was an agreement to release another criminal for her exchange.
It’s a shame that the government does not see the same, for the deported veterans who have put their lives on the line for our country. Yes, some have become criminals, but not all.
Not one person in any government position is willing to get off their back ends to help any deported veterans, but will help a female basketball player who broke the law in Russia.
Many deported veterans suffer from PTSD from war, that they faced defending our freedom. She was blessed twice. The veterans whose lives were put on the line for her freedom to live, and the government who negotiated her release, in exchange for a Russian criminal. Wow, what a CROCK.
Angie Lopez
Yuma
