Vaccine rollout is a total failure
I am 75 years old. On Friday, January 8, Yuma County Health Department announced people in 1B (includes 75 or older) could call and get an appointment starting Monday, January 11. I tried to call numerous times and none of the three phone numbers would accept calls.
Today I read on their website they have already run out of vaccines. They said they will only get 800 next week and some of those are for people getting their second vaccine. In other words, only about 400 new shots will be available. Yuma County Health is not taking any appointments for the future weeks.
This represents a total failure of our state government and Governor Ducey to prepare for this pandemic. Ducey knew the federal government and Trump were leaving every state to figure it out for themselves. Here we are with people dying every day and getting very sick because of this failure.
Be safe and good luck because we are on our own.
Valerie Gleave
Foothills
Happy to get a vaccine- if there’s an appointment
I am nearly 81 with COPD and I was very happy to learn I could be vaccinated, beginning Monday, against COVID-19. I have tried calling the number for the county health department shown in your article and when that failed, I went online and made an account to schedule an appointment.
The Yuma County Health number was answered by a recording stating that it is the emergency number and if I have an emergency to call 911.
After I created an account with the Arizona Department of Health Services and tried scheduling an appointment, I was informed that there are no vaccinations scheduled in my area.
I’ll wait until Monday morning to try getting an appointment for Monday morning or the earliest they can inoculate me.
Dan Dawson
Yuma
Vaccine process is a frustrating one
I have not been able to schedule my COVID 19 vaccine with the Yuma County Public Health Department either by using their website: “podvaccine.azdhs.gov”, or by their phone lines: 928.317.4687 or 928.317.4550, or by going to their offices on 28th Street. I am frustrated after many tries over many days.
With the technology available, the website should be the easiest way to schedule an appointment, but it is poorly implemented and lacking adequate information as to the real status of their scheduling effort to vaccine. I was able to quickly create my account and to answer all the required questions to ensure I am eligible, but I was not able to obtain an appointment.
In my opinion, the process to obtain an appointment needs to be changed. The way it is currently is that one needs to put in a date and then ask if there is an appointment available. I did that for each day from 11 January to 1 April 2021. Each time the replied came back “NO, try another date.” After 1 April I stopped, frustrated, and quit trying. The website should inform me when the first available date and then give me the opportunity to agree to it. If they do not know when because of uncertainty in their next delivery of vaccine, tell me that, and put me on their priority list to receive it, and that they will get back to me for confirmation as to the date. That would have satisfied my concern instead for frustrating me.
I did email my Yuma County Supervisor, Lynne Pancrazi, and explained my situation. She quickly responded with her suggestion that I try to call the Health Department, and she gave me the phone number. I did that for a couple days, but never got to a real person. Then I drove over to the health department on 28th Street where I did talk to a person at the driveway into the parking lot, and she told me that I could not park there and go into the building because they were in the process of administrating the vaccine. She said my only choice was to continue to try using the website or by the phone, but she said they don’t know when they will be able to schedule any new appointments.
It is important to the safety of our people in Yuma County to make it easy for our people to schedule and receive the vaccine as soon as possible. The process needs a few changes to make it easy for our Yuma people.
Bob Valleni
Yuma