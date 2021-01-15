President Trump should be impeached
Yes, I believe Donald Trump should be impeached.
Can you imagine how many lives would have been saved if he had been impeached the first time?
Allen Latham
Yuma
Action needed in wake of Jan. 6 riot
In light of the events of January 6, not only should the president be removed from office so should the representatives and senators who abetted the president and claim ignorance of the fire they were playing with. Congressman Gosar needs to resign or be removed.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma
Kudos to health department for COVID efforts
I think our Yuma Health Department deserves a big shout-out for doing an awesome job on giving us the COVID-19 shot. It is so well organized, they deserve to be mentioned on this! Thank you, Diana Gomez, for a wonderful job, well done! I am a school nurse and received my first shot last week!
Martina Thompsoin, RN
Yuma
Welcome home to YYL participant
What a pleasant surprise to read that Jenn Reichelt is going to be part of the Yuma community again. Jenn was a member of one of the early Yuma Youth Leadership programs. Her leadership skills were obvious back then as she took an active part in all the sessions of the program. I’ve been following her career over the years and am so pleased that another graduate of the program has come back.
Welcome home, Jenn!
Marilyn Young
Co-founder of YYL
Former Mayor
No point in pointing fingers at Canadians
This letter is in regards to Mr. Bill Schell’s letter. There has NEVER been a ban on air travel between Canada and the US. You are concerned that Canadians are finding loopholes and ending up standing next to you at Frys, Walmart, and other places and putting you in danger of contacting COVID. Mr. Schell, none of us know who stands behind or in front of us in the lines at the grocery. We do not know who they have been with, where they have been, or....if they might have a cold. There are no guarantees.
The Canadian licenses you see are more than likely from those people who have flown in to their property (property most of them own) and to their cars (they own) and have stored. Do you travel from your home in Montana to Yuma? How do I know you are free of COVID? The bottom line is, don’t blame the Canadians. They have every right to be here legally. If you are concerned...stay home.
No, I am not Canadian...I am a Yuman...and a person that knows that pointing fingers is ridiculous. No laws have been broken....U.S. citizens fly into Canada daily and do not quarantine...shame on them!
Le’Ann Cherry
Yuma
Help out there for Arizona manufacturers
Manufacturing is a key driver of Arizona’s economy. The industry employs approximately 177,500 people in more than 5,000 establishments in our state.
Under Governor Ducey’s leadership, we’ve seen a tremendous increase in manufacturing activity in Arizona. Coming into 2020, Arizona was experiencing its strongest manufacturing job growth in 30 years, out-pacing construction in the number of jobs created in our state. In 2019, manufacturing contributed $56.6 billion to Arizona’s gross domestic product. Yuma County’s 93 manufacturing establishments provided nearly 2,600 jobs, representing a 19% increase from 2015-2019.
Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, we are committed to increasing the momentum.
The Arizona Commerce Authority’s Arizona Manufacturing Extension Partnership (AZ MEP) is offering assistance in the form of reduced cost services to Arizona manufacturers affected by the pandemic. The subsidized services are made possible by a one-time allocation as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funding awarded to AZ MEP supports AZ MEP programs to help manufacturers overcome challenges caused by the pandemic. And those challenges are wide-ranging.
Manufacturers have faced disruptions in the supply chain, waning customer demand and cash flow, cybersecurity risks and staffing issues. Many companies need help with strategic planning and identification of new markets. Others benefit from assistance with lean manufacturing and continuous improvement measures.
The pandemic has created a situation where all companies can benefit from an objective perspective – expertise that might not be available in-house – and best practices that have been implemented by other companies to improve the health of their businesses.
In addition, many manufacturers have stepped up to contribute to the pandemic response effort, shifting operations to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needed supplies. Assistance is available to these companies as well.
The program is open to manufacturers across the state and will be available through June 30, 2021.
No one could have anticipated the impacts the pandemic has created, but we can work together to mitigate their impact and help companies recover and move forward. With the help of our federal partners, AZ MEP stands ready to assist Arizona manufacturers and keep our industry healthy.
For more information on the Arizona MEP Emergency Assistance program, please visit azcommerce.com.
David Garafano
Arizona Commerce Authority’s Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Programs and Executive Director of AZ MEP