Right advice would have saved city money
I was overcome with relief upon reading the Dec. 25, 2022, front page of the Yuma Sun. Since the City of Yuma became the owner of the Del Sol several years back, our city officials have been sold, in my opinion, a “false bill of goods” in regard to the restoration of this 100-year-old hotel. Again, in my opinion, after listening to honest engineers, the City of Yuma has spent enough taxpayer money for what they wanted to hear, that would cover the cost to demolish the old, unsafe building.
Maybe the Yuma City Council has now begun to understand what honest and knowledgeable engineers attempted to convey to Yuma County in regard to their purchase of the property located at 197 S. Main St. a few years ago. It’s impossible to believe that an elected official thinks that when he/or/she raises their hand to vote their approval on something such as complex as these old buildings that all problems “magically go away” because “John Doe” says something like “I think it will be OK!”
If a competent engineer were to do a presentation to the mayor and city council there should be very few questions left unanswered, because that engineer would tell you what you need to know, not what would be presented for the sale of the construction contract. He would explain why things such as water, sewer, heat, a/c, wiring, fire warning systems, any city, state or federal regulations must be met, etc. I’m sure you would learn why 1920s cement and rebar would no longer meet 2023 standards.
Had this mayor and council been advised correctly years ago, hundreds of thousands of dollars could have been saved thus far. It appears sometimes that the most important issues and steps to be taken first are not always the way things happen, rather whose name gets in the newspaper first for credit.
Watching soccer game is definition of boredom
Beautiful boredom? After my daughter married a man from Argentina, I watched some soccer games to try and understand his passion for the sport. I recently read a definition which clearly explains why that didn’t work for me.
“Boredom:” Watching grass grow while a bunch of soccer players run around on it.
GOP effort on taxes ignores common people
The Republican Party works for the rich, ignoring the common people. Could anything make this clearer than the current Republican effort to slash business taxes in a state whose services are already starving?
U.S. has always invested in transportation
I found Mike Shelton’s editorial a fun read and some history new to me. That said, there is a glaring correction needed.
The United States government has always invested heavily in transportation. The horse, for example, was directly bred, and stallions placed free at any farm willing to do no more than give government buyers first option to buy from foal crops. A huge endeavor was to put good well bred horses under our Army and developing transportation across America. The program was closed and given to the University of Vermont. (The Morgan Horse)
Railroad made as many tycoons as steel from our investment in property, right of way and mineral resources as well as direct subsidy. Tax money still supports rail.
Ships from the very beginning were given federal support. Laws are still on the books about non-US built cargo vessels hauling our goods. Take a Princess cruise from LA to Hawaii, and notice there is one night in Mexico. Reason is that it is the only way a foreign built and registered vessel can transport within the US. It must go out of country and come back.
As a percentage of GDP of each era, I know not who got the most spent on them, but all got some and new jobs replaced old.
My take is that our investment in electric vehicles being unique in our federal government support is far from correct. Whether this activity is correct is not the subject, far from it, with the breakthrough in fusion reaction, electric may not be around as long as the horse.
Fireworks should be banned in the city of Yuma
Ban fireworks in the city of Yuma. We have had to listen to fireworks every evening since December 2022. The other night it was 3 o’clock in the morning. You can’t fix stupid people. You want to stop gunfire, start with fireworks.
When it comes to COVID, no one knows
After returning from the Christmas holiday, visiting my daughter and her family, I returned home and noticed I wasn’t feeling all that great. Soon I noticed more issues, such as fatigue, and a loss of taste.
I finally decided to make an appointment and explain my discomfort.
Sure enough, I tested positive for COVID-19. After five COVID shots and one flu shot, I had COVID . I was dumbfounded. How was this even possible?
I was in such disbelief that I almost wanted them to do another test just to be sure.
Of course, I was assured that it could’ve been worse had I not had the shots. But how do I know for sure? I kept telling myself I’ve had five shots, I stood in long lines, I was diligent about following the rules.
And that makes me think that no one really knows anything about this virus and we’re just making things up as we go. I would love to know how did I get it, where did I get it, when did I get it? The answer is, no one knows.