Right advice would have saved city money

I was overcome with relief upon reading the Dec. 25, 2022, front page of the Yuma Sun. Since the City of Yuma became the owner of the Del Sol several years back, our city officials have been sold, in my opinion, a “false bill of goods” in regard to the restoration of this 100-year-old hotel. Again, in my opinion, after listening to honest engineers, the City of Yuma has spent enough taxpayer money for what they wanted to hear, that would cover the cost to demolish the old, unsafe building.

