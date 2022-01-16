Care from Yuma medical professionals will be remembered
I am 98 years old and in very good health for a person my age.
I am writing this letter to thank the doctors, nurses and the entire Yuma medical community for the care they have given me and my wife these past 37 years. I am sure you may not remember us but we will never forget you.
I want to add a special thanks to Dr. Margaret Kunes and the two wound nurses, Jackie and Rebecca, for the special care they gave me.
Allan Latham
Yuma
Bills should be separate, standing on own merit
I don’t know much about politics, but i was elated to read your article (Yuma Sun, Jan. 7, 2022) “State budget reconciliation bills not allowed, Ariz. Supreme Court rules.” The justices determined this action is unconstitutional. I hope everyone got to read it – it was an easy read and very informative.
For years, this has gone on far too long. I think every state should adopt this same ruling. The very idea that politicians, our lawmakers, obviously thinking we are all brain dead, have connived, doing their dirty work, sliding in/slipping in, sneaking in, unpopular, nasty, unwanted bills, (laws, if you will) at the very last minute of passing, to get through their pet, personal opinion, otherwise denied and voted-down, bills.
My personal opinion is that even if it means hundreds of bills, each bill should be separate and stand on its own merit. The idea of bills all stuck together into a 300-page book is ridiculous.
Donna Fleming
Yuma
Yuma community is best in action together
This letter is to thank the Yuma community for its outstanding support and participation this past year for Wreaths Across America Yuma. We had a very successful year thanks to all of you.
We covered over 3,000 veteran graves at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Yuma and Sunset Vista Cemetery in the Foothills. This was made possible by your generous donations and hard work.
I want to thank all those that participated in our Wreaths Across America Day. We had our Mayor Douglas Nicholls, County Supervisor Darren Simmons, YPG Commander Col. Patrick McFall and his family, Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill and his family (YPG), Russ Clark our master of ceremonies, Josh Pembleton, former Green Beret, Gary Snyder, Wendy McKay and her beautiful voice singing the nation anthem and “Amazing Grace”, Pastor Daryl Jessup for our invocation and Benediction, Hospital Corpsmen from MCAS, Sea Cadets, Civil Air Patrol Cadets, Territorial and Yuma Young Marines, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Motorcycle Clubs, U.S. Submarine Vets – Yuma, Yuma Veteran Organizations, nonprofit organizations, American Legion Ceremonial Team. Volunteers from all over, my special volunteers who helped behind the scenes and whom I could not have done this without them.
The Yuma Chamber of Commerce, the many businesses who donated to Wreaths Across America Yuma by allowing us to fund-raise at their business, donating raffle prizes and money, donated resources, donated printing and copying, all helped us have a very successful year. The Yuma Sun for articles, KYMA for the exposure, especially Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Yuma and Sunset Vista Cemetery, Foothills staff and personnel for all their hard work and support to make this all happen.
It takes a community working together to achieve the outcome we did this year. The Yuma Community is the best community. Thank you all for all your support and participation. Mark your calendars, next year Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Happy New Year and God Bless you all.
Winnie Moir
Volunteer Location Coordinator, Wreaths Across America – Yuma
Contact both sides at YRMC and demand action
The elected hospital and appointed operational board (YRMC) are collectively not focused on healing and patient care. The elected and operational board lack focus which is the most important leadership skills that deliver quality healthcare to Yuma County.
The lack of communication and willingness to share budget information between both boards has destroyed employee recruitment and retention, created new taxation on property owners and affordable healthcare costs.
The real losers of this debate and the divergence of views from these two boards are the property taxpayers and the citizens of Yuma County.
Continued litigation and lack of sharing information between both boards has destroyed quality healthcare at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Additionally, continued litigation and unwillingness to compromise will result in a long financial war between these two boards. The lack of cooperation between these two boards has cost property taxpayers thousands of dollars for the tax year of 2021.
(For information refer to your property tax bill 2021 secondary hospital district)
Contact your appointed or elected members of these boards and demand a settlement agreement to end the hostilities and debates at our community hospital. We must restore leadership and quality healthcare for the year 2022.
Gary Wright
Yuma