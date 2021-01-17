Weighing options for President Trump
The news is fully engaged with weighing different ways to remove the president. He will not resign unless Vice President Pence agrees in advance to give him a full pardon.
That leaves two potential actions: impeachment or invoking Amendment XXV of our Constitution. (Of course, there is always the option of doing nothing, if one believes that what just happened is no big deal.)
From what I have heard from various news outlets, everyone is missing a key point. These two high profile options being debated are not the opposing ends of a dichotomy. Impeachment and invocation of Amendment XXV serve different purposes.
First, impeachment is a process to be used to punish a president for his/her evil deeds. It would result in the removal of a president from office.
But as I read the 25th, it is a device aimed at a president who is incapable of fulfilling his responsibilities. It is not aimed at punishing the president but at protecting our country in times of diminished capacity of the president. Indeed, it only makes the vice president the “Acting President.” It contemplates that a president might later return to full ability to carry out his duties.
It follows that we can do both, neither or only one of these actions. That is to say, we can both protect America in the short run and punish evil deeds in the long run. We should not talk about choosing one means you cannot do both.
As for impeachment, whether fostering and encouraging an insurrection while Congress performed a constitutional function is what drives that decision. Each citizen can decide where they stand.
Failing to invoke the 25th, while clearly within the informed discretion of the vice president, should call for an explanation directly to the American people. What Vice President Pence thinks about what is and is not the inability to do the job is something to be shared. We have the right to know, now.
What is troubling to me is those who say that the 25th need not be used because there are less than two weeks left in Trump’s term. They seem to be saying that we can keep him “corralled” for that length of time so he does nothing irrevocable. That is wrong and creates a dangerous precedent. To me it smacks of an interference with our democratic process almost as bad as the action of the morons who perpetrated the insurrection last Wednesday.
Either the president is capable of performing his duties or he is incapable of doing his job. No group should be allowed to secretly and with force control a president, out of the sight of all Americans. That is the most evil of all interferences with our democracy.
Wally Brauer
Yuma
Community deserves better on COVID vaccines
The Thursday Opinion page of the Sun reflects the total frustration that our community is experiencing in obtaining reliable COVID vaccine information from the Health Department. The Sun’s cartoon accurately illustrates the chaos, confusion and disarray the program is currently experiencing---and confirmed by several letters to the Sun. Phone numbers and email addresses are not functioning properly. Information received at the County’s Health Department, after a 40-mile trip, was confusing and was not helpful. Please, the community deserves BETTER.
Reid Brown
Yuma
More research needed, not blame, on vaccines
First a big thank you to all those who worked on giving the vaccine. It was very professionally done, I felt, and a BIG shoutout of thanks to all of you. It was all done in 45 minutes. We took a book and in no time they said we could go home. How many times did you try to call and get tickets for your favorite show and be put on hold for hours!! I was disappointed with comments about delays and such I felt you needed more research and not blame.
Bob Larkman
Yuma
Vaccine appointment was very professional
I am writing to comment on the Yuma County Health Department’s handling of the COVID-19 vaccinations. My appointment was made on Friday, Jan. 8 for Jan. 11th at 10:40 a.m. When we arrived, we were guided through the maze, and at exactly 10:40 a.m., the nurse was giving me my vaccination. The whole routine could not have been handled any more professionally.
E. Green
Yuma
Turning the tables on scam callers
Within the last three days I received two calls from ‘Publisher’s Clearinghouse’ informing me I won. The first time it was over a million dollars and a Mercedes. When I inquired what color the car is he asked if I think this is a joke and hung up. The second time I kept him on the line having been promised over two million dollars and a car. Finally he got to the bottom line and wanted to know my bank account number. When I asked if he thought I was stupid, he got mad and hung up. At least I wasted some of his time.
Ellynore Smith
Wellton
America is great
Time for a summary: America IS Great.
Jacques-Andre Istel
Mayor of Felicity