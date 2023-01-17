Public notices in newspapers are key to transparency
Here we go again! Arizona Sen. John Kavanagh, (R) Fountain Hills, wants to eliminate Public Notices from Newspapers through SB1006. I do not want to go down the rabbit hole of lousy ideas Senator Kavanagh has had over the years, but this recurring debate over public notices in newspapers is insidious. We have issues to resolve in this state, and on the list of importance, this one does make the cut of ‘important.’ Hating the press is not a good enough reason for us engaged citizens.
Whenever the government takes over a task that is being done efficiently by the private sector, several things always happen. It becomes more expensive than originally planned, it takes more manpower than originally planned, and the result is less than desirable than planned. The current method of delivering important information to the taxpayers through the local newspapers’ print and online platforms is not broken, and it serves the best interests of the citizens.
Public Notices published in local newspapers is THE definition of transparency.
Newspapers are the last bastion of locally written, trusted, credible, verifiable information dissemination with a keen knowledge of the community. Senator Kavanagh, I’m sure you cannot say the same about government-controlled information sites. Let’s all make sure that Public Notices remain in the local newspapers across this great state. Send a message to Senator Kavanagh at jkavanagh@azleg.gov, and your local State Legislator to tell them to fix things that are broken, not create remedies for issues that do not exist.
Retired Executive Director, Yuma County Chamber of Commerce
Owner of Advertising Development Services, Dewey, AZ
Kudos to Yuman for help when help was needed
Greetings, Beautiful Yuma, from cold wet and windy northern Nevada.
The intent of this letter is to publicly acknowledge MARIO BUCHANAN as an ambassador of Yuma and the surrounding areas. On December 21, I experienced unexpected electrical problems on my way to Los Algodones for dental care with my first two weeks pay. A glitch in the direct deposit left me with temporary limited funds making me literally stranded!
Here comes Mario Buchanan making his rounds at the Royal Knight Hotel offering a helping hand then introducing me to his friends at INTERSTATE BATTERY who lent me a couple batteries until mine were properly diagnosed for 24 hours.
Mario displays a strong sense of pride for Yuma and the surrounding areas while pointing out the interesting things. His pride for his family’s accomplishments and contributions to the community flowed from his heart!
Mario, I’ll be coming back to Yuma and we’ll continue this chat.
IRS is needed to make sure everyone pays their taxes
Congratulations, Mr. Speaker. You had a hard fought battle. Now to move on.
In your speech, one of your topics you emphasized was the problem with our National Debt. I believe, that most Americans would agree, as a taxpayer, I am guided by our tax laws. I do not earn enough to fill out the federal long form, which allows for various deductions. As a result, my taxes are clear and plain, as they are to most other Americans.
For those fortunate enough to be able to fill out the long form, they can gain many allowable deductions. I would believe there are some people who would take advantage of that, to exaggerate their deductions, and thus underpay to the rest of the American people.
It is my understanding that our nation could collect billions in addition revenue to help pay our national debt and expenses, if these exaggerations could be found, and rectified.
So Mr. Speaker, I find it hard to understand, why, the first bill you’re going to propose will prevent this tax money from being collected? To put it in a different perspective, many people may violate certain traffic regulations. But if there is a police officer in the vicinity, they make the choice to follow the law. That is why our nation needs the IRS to be funded.
Good luck in your job. Let’s be fair of the working American people who do pay their fair share.