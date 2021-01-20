Kudos to Yuma for work on fireworks
Kudos to the Yuma City Council for their work on targeting illegal fireworks. I, for one, am hopeful the Yuma County Board of Supervisors will do the same. The number of nights they were lit off, and the loud, exploding in the air fireworks was completely outrageous out here in the Foothills.
Cheri Martin
Foothills
Vaccine rollout a frustrating government process
I have now spent about six hours trying to register and sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine for my husband who is 83 and has co-morbidities. Once again all the appointments are taken or it is too early to sign up for others. And now the Sun says they will vaccinate people 65 and older. Why give it to a new group before they give it to all 75 and older? It helps you understand why people are frustrated with government.
Billie Slocum
Wellton
Foods for thought: Eating as caring
It is paradoxical that Yuma County produces over 175 crops of among the healthiest foods on earth, yet has a population with very poor health statistics. The mystery thickens with the awareness that many of the most prevalent diseases – obesity, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension – are caused or aggravated by poor eating habits. Yuma’s health stats should be excellent, aligned with its agricultural abundance.
The path to improved health and well being in Yuma County is hidden in plain sight. Individuals, organizations, and regional government should unite to promote increased consumption of locally produced, minimally processed fruits, vegetables, legumes, tubers, nuts, seeds and spices. Excellence in plant-based deliciousness should be the Yuma brand. The promotion of homemade meals, vegetarian options on menus, cooking classes in community organizations, and government policies that encourage healthy eating could distinguish Yuma as a caring community.
Caring? On the individual level, obtaining and maintaining an ideal weight while supporting the ideal functioning of every organ of the body is self-care.
Caring? On the community level, with over 60% of Yuma’s population of Mexican origin and a widespread love of Mexican food, the development of a local plant-based cuisine inspired by scrumptious Southwest and Mexican flavors seems community affirming.
Caring? On the global level, eliminating or minimizing meat from one’s eating routine is an effective way to combat climate change, starvation, and ecologic calamities. Cattle emit voluminous methane, a greenhouse gas. It also causes deforestation as land is wastefully used to grow food for cows, not people.
Organized community-level support is needed to promote living better by eating well. After all, we are hard wired to seek salt, fat, and sugar; the food industry knows this and profits by re-configuring these elements into endless, enticing varieties. It has also learned to fend off food activist critique with deceptive labeling. Furthermore, prepared fast food seems inexpensive since most people don’t count the healthcare costs that stem from eating them. But only real food is real food; it is affordable on even humble budgets. We are blessed in Yuma by the agricultural produce at hand. Let’s love our community, our planet, and ourselves by putting locally produced, plant-based foods on our plates.
Timothy Wright, Ph.D.
Yuma
An ode to cleaning up the roadways
As I head towards Yuma on Highway 8
I cannot believe what I see
Like plastic bags and hamburger wrappers
Car parts and all sorts of debris.
But is Yuma exempt from these toxic waste dumps?
I say no being we’re not alone.
It’s just the way our world is today
To avoid it one must stay home.
I feel for those who clean up this trash
A battle that’s so hard to win.
I swear late at night drivers empty their cars
So where does a person begin?
Know it’s not just Yuma, it’s the same everywhere
Where our roadways resemble Beirut
Being so many today seem to no longer care
What I’m saying is the absolute truth.
When it comes to littering our roadways
Many drivers are just plain slobs
Who take little pride in how our country looks
Whom are nothing less than plain hogs.
In a day or two they’re thinking those men in orange suits
Will be out here picking things up
So why worry about tossing things out our window
When its you clean freaks whom are nuts.
Today on my trip which I made into town
Blown semi tires caught my eye
There were car grills and hubcaps and boxes of lettuce
I noticed in my passing by.
I counted four plastic buckets and a new Werner ladder
Which costs $60 and up
One obviously which wasn’t tied down all that well
To its owner a kick in the butt.
Let’s face it as we’ve a real problem
One few people give much thought to
They’re too busy enjoying their late model car perks
In my mentioning this they ask what else is new?
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma