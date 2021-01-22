Time to move forward with unity
“A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Abraham Lincoln’s immortal words – borrowed from Christ in the Gospel of Mark – aptly describe our present situation. Lincoln’s admonition proclaimed in 1858 at the Illinois Statehouse concerned slavery. The Civil War was still more than two years away, but he understood the moment.
Today we find ourselves divided again while facing a different set of issues. Left vs. Right. Democrat vs. Republican. Liberal vs Conservative. Blue state vs. Red state. Rioters vs. Protesters. Enough!!! It is time to jettison the labels. It is time to crucify the blame game. It is time to end the inflamed rhetoric. It is time to unify.
E Pluribus Unum: Out of many, one. We are Americans! That is our unity and our label. If your strategy is merely to find fault, then I am determined not to hear you. There is plenty of blame to go around, yes, but solutions, not grievances are paramount. We are in the midst of a stubborn and deadly pandemic. Our economy is hurting and with it so are millions of our residents. We have just experienced what many historians will surely note fell short of a peaceful transfer of power. It is time to get our act together because time won’t wait!
Let’s end with another quote from Lincoln, delivered at his first inaugural in 1861 and a perfect sentiment as we move forward: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection.”
Mel Parker
Yuma
Vaccine process needs some work in Yuma
Seniors were told in an article in the Yuma Sun there would be more vaccines available through Yuma Health Department this week. Appointments would be available Tuesday, January 19 starting at 1:00 pm, no earlier, at 317-4687. We started dialing at 1:00pm and received the message “no vaccine appointments available.” What happened to those appointments? We are in our 80s with a health condition and would like to think those that received those appointments did so in a legitimate fashion. I am happy for you, but think the Health Department needs to stop publicizing and not following through, and causing more stress on seniors.
Anne Gutridge
Yuma
Overwhelmed or no planning involved?
What a joke!
I called the Yuma County Vaccine Hotline 100 times starting at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. Twice it rang and a recorded message said they were out of Vaccine. The first at 1:02 p.m.!
Either they were overwhelmed or there was no planning involved. Nobody believes they ran out in 2 minutes.
Charlie Cripe
Yuma
Many calls, but no success with vaccine
I started calling the number given in the paper at 1:00 (per instructions) which was busy. I called 20 times and finally got through at 1:11 and got a recording that there were no more vaccines at this time. What the heck is going on? They gave all the appointments away in eleven minutes. And when I went on line to sign up, it said there weren’t any left. Did they already schedule all appointments before the scheduled time to call?
I don’t understand how they could have given a lot of appointments away in 11 minutes. My husband is 76 and has heart issues and COPD and I am 76 and have COPD. Did anyone else have the same problem calling? I know my two brothers did. And they are 72 and 74 with diabetes and heart problems.
Carolyn Householder
Yuma
Online vaccine system is frustrating one
I am no doubt one of the many frustrated with trying to make an appointment for the vaccine.
First, was to establish an online account. When starting to fill in the information, you are not given a chance to establish a password. You have to close out, then reopen and say you forgot your password so you can then create one. You must enter an occupation with no “retired” option. You answer yes to over 75 but a few lines later you are asked if aged between 65 and 74.
Using my Samsung tablet, the only way I managed to enter my date of birth was to backspace the calendar to 1939, some 960 back spaces. When you log out and then reenter, not all the data you filled in is retained, so you have to go through all that again. Thankfully my DOB was still there.
On Tuesday I was phoning and trying to use my online account from 1.30 p.m. onward, continuously switching from one to the other with no success on either until I finally got through on the phone around 4 p.m. to be told that all appointments were filled a couple of hours before. Now I hear that those over 65 will be added making it further harder to get through.
I figure I will die from the coronavirus or old age before getting an appointment.
Frank Keavy
Yuma