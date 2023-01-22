Laundromat ‘crossroads of life’ keeps one in touch
So many small things lend themselves to larger meanings. What we might do every day, without noticing. I’ve read about using electron microscopes to see the smallest parts of life sitting on tables and floors and bed sheets. Imagine on our beds are creatures like three-headed rhinos, alive, and walking around us and on us. Don’t think about that too hard.
The small thing I’m talking about is going to a laundromat. When in high school I drove my mother to do the laundry while living in Phoenix. The washer broke down, forever. Just as well. The discharge always went on the grass, killing it. Nobody seemed to notice but me. Driving her to the laundromat made me think of what a democratic crossroads of the world it was. All kinds of people coming together, quarters in hand, to clean their clothes. Not long afterwards I’d move to ASU and use the laundry there. See some friends, walk over to Baskins Robbins while the spin cycle made the clothes dizzy. Skip a few years, I’m in a New York City graduate school, and finding a laundry in our 18-story dorm.
In Yuma, I still use a laundromat. Why not? The washers and dryers are well maintained. You ever go to one where they’re all broken down? The hot water is cold? The dryer doesn’t dry? That fits the description of the machines in my apartment complex. That’s why I don’t complain. I get even, by going where the broke get fixed.
Laundries have changed. Mine has Pluto TV. Saw an episode of “1923”. Good show. Next to the dollar changer is a tall contraption for Bitcoin, cellphones, check cashing, and other offerings I don’t plan to use. Then there’s what I’ll call the carnival stuff. Attractors to separate customers from their laundry money as they drop quarters one after the other falling into a moving tray. At the end of the tray are $20 dollar bills, candy, and more fun stuff. When I first saw these installed I said “the owner is wasting his money.” Shows how little I know. What customers don’t spend on snacks and soap is soaked up trying to get lucky.
I see friends from different parts. Some good ones unexpectedly passed away. Others know me from the City. I watch mothers teaching daughters how to fold clothes and telling sons not to lay on the floor.
Birdbrains in Washington want to do away with coins, like the quarters we use in laundries, and make us all use cards. No thought at all given to the cost to businesses of the wholesale replacement of washers and dryers this would demand. Actually I should not call them birdbrains. Birds are much more intelligent.
I don’t know how many council members in Arizona or the United States regularly use a laundry. I do. I can tell you, in its own way this crossroads of life keeps me in touch with a good number of people.
Thank you for support of drive-thru prayer ministry
Just a thank you to the Yuma community for their friendliness. Our church, Immanuel Baptist, located on the corner of 24th Street and Kennedy Lane provides a Drive-Thru Prayer Ministry each Wednesday morning from 7-9 a.m.. It’s encouraging to receive waves and the beeps in response to our waves. Feel free to drop in if you need prayer, and in the meantime we will continue to appreciate our fellow Yumans.
Kudos to Desert Quilters for recent event
I would like to thank the Desert Quilters for a beautiful display of the creative work that was presented recently at the Yuma Civic Center.
I am a very novice quilter and I thoroughly enjoyed seeing the magnificent craftsmanship and exquisite designs that were exhibited.
The vendors were very friendly and helpful with suggestions for my next project, and the overall ambience of the quilt show was warm and inviting.
Thank you all so much for sharing your outstanding, creative art!
Participants did great job of conveying facts in article
Congratulations for the Jan. 11, 2023, front page article, “The Influx of Humanity,” in the Yuma Sun. For once, all participants left the “BS” at the front door!
They addressed the facts throughout the program in a very professional manner. I thought all of our local representatives did an excellent job also of conveying the facts.
Group effort leads to generous support for Crossroads Mission
A big thank you to Bill and Lola Scamahorn of “Howling at the Moon” for choosing Crossroads Mission.
Their choice to receive donations resulted in a generous outpouring of support from our community. One pickup truck of canned food, blankets, clothes and quite a few checks for $100 were delivered in November.
In December, you all came together again. We were able to deliver another pickup load to the mission.
Thank you all, our friends and neighbors, who cared enough to support Crossroads Mission. Especially Bill and Lola – you are the best!