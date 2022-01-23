Republic requires participation of all citizens
The schism within America was long in coming. The pandemic, economic slowdown, social division, and the poisonous political atmosphere of the last few years contributed to the chaos, divisiveness, and anxiety of the American populous.
The belief in conspiracy theories and the lies perpetuated on the base of the GOP by the leadership has taken its toll on civility, proper discourse, and the ability to conduct the nation’s business in both domestic and international matters.
Trump and the politicians who have attempted to circumvent the norms of our republic became pawns of anti-American propaganda from Russia, China and other parties. Our gullibility for conspiracy theories on social media plays a major role in creating the false narrative of how bad our government is.
The Insurrection of January 6 was a culmination of lies, social division, and the theory by Trump that the election was stolen has contributed to deep distrust in the American electorate. The Insurrection assured America’s enemies that we are weak.
America needs its leaders to lead. It would appear that both parties need humility and a sense of morality and ethics. The failure of either party to discipline a member for poor or dangerous actions plays into the hands of our adversaries.
It is imperative that we continue to strive for higher ideals, we must strengthen our democratic institutions and processes. Our populace requires a good education, especially in civics and history.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma
More comedy shows needed here in Yuma
I have attended some entertainment this winter in Yuma.
What is needed is more comedy shows.
At the casinos, etc., Jay Leno was great.
JK Miller
Yuma