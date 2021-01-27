County should have been prepared
We realize the times are very stressful and are thankful for all the people working through the COVID-19 health crisis. My wife and I are over 75 with health issues, so we are trying to get our vaccinations like many others. Trying to keep a positive attitude, but the County website is a disgrace.
I have a few suggestions: 1. Fix this Website so it is usable. 2. Make it so you answer questions for your family members on the registration portion. The County already knows people’s ages etc. They should be able to notify people who are eligible for the vaccine. We have known for almost a year that there would be a vaccine. This should have been fixed months ago. Saying your sorry is not good enough in this serious situation.
Ronald Brinley
Yuma
Upside down flag is a shameful display
On our daily walk around the neighborhood this morning, I was dismayed to see that a neighbor was flying the stars and stripes upside down and at half staff. As a former Coast Guardsman, an upside down US flag has significant meaning. Displayed on a vessel on a navigable waterway, it signifies distress with peril to human life; doing so under false pretenses carries penalties under maritime law.
Since this home had not left port, I can only assume the residents were expressing “distress” over our nation’s recent exercise of democracy. As we have freedom of speech in America, this is certainly allowed (it’s in the same category as flag burning).
While legal, flying our nation’s flag upside down and half staff is a shameful display of disrespect. We reverently lower our great flag to half mast to recognize and honor the fallen. So, what death does this upside down and half staff flag seek to recognize? I put it to you that it bears witnesses to the death of shame ... I mourn the death of shame.
Karl Rye
Yuma
Thanks to those who made vaccine easy
My husband and I were privileged to obtain an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine injection at the Yuma Health Department. We want to thank all the service personnel and volunteers that made the experience easier than going to Burger King. No lines, easy directions and friendly faces. Thanks again for making all of us a little safer.
Fayetta Fields
Yuma
Process went smoothly at vaccine event
I attended the Yuma County Health Department’s vaccination event this past week. I honestly did not know beforehand if I needed to pack a lunch as watching other events on TV I had no idea what to expect. I was amazed at the organization and speed that everything went. No lines, no tussles, no chaos; just professional organization. I was in and out in 25 minutes. I truly hope others in Yuma County, the State of Arizona and even California pay attention.
Many kudos to the Yuma County Health Department, National Guard and Air Force personnel for a very professional, organized and efficient event.
Greg Ferguson
Yuma
Trump impeachment a waste of dollars
It certainly seems to me that there are very many important issues facing this country that Congress should be considering rather than Trump’s impeachment. They are wasting dollars chasing a “dead horse.”
Cheri Martin
Foothills
Good luck to all on vaccine process
We experienced the same problems as others on the phone and internet for virus appointments. Based on our past history we expected nothing and were rewarded by getting nothing. With all the youth and tech knowledge available a better method will be provided. Until then we will continue to follow the suggested protocol to avoid contamination. We are 88 and 90 years young. Good luck to all of us next time.
Vic and Marlyss Thompson
Yuma
Message at the county was misleading
Like many others, on Tuesday the 19th at 1 pm, I began calling the Vaccine Appointment telephone number listed in the Yuma Sun. My call log says I called 196 times. I’m pleased to say that I got through three times, twice within the first few minutes. I was greeted (all three times) with a recording saying all appointments had been filled and there was no information regarding future availability. Now, being somewhat astute in my old age, I knew all appointments couldn’t have been filled within the first few minutes. So, I kept trying. My issue here is not the fact that I wasn’t able to secure an appointment (that’s for another letter), but that the recording I received was misleading and should never have been in an active mode. If I was able to “get through,” I should have been able to talk to a real live person.
J. Wilson
Yuma