Airing of grievances not way to make an income

My wife (55 years) and I were both born in London during the 40s. We now spend six months in England and six months in Yuma. There has been much talk recently regarding our royal family. Janet and I are total royalists and to coin an American movie phrase we would both “take the bullet” for them. We were both born, raised and educated in London.

