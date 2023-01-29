Airing of grievances not way to make an income
My wife (55 years) and I were both born in London during the 40s. We now spend six months in England and six months in Yuma. There has been much talk recently regarding our royal family. Janet and I are total royalists and to coin an American movie phrase we would both “take the bullet” for them. We were both born, raised and educated in London.
Our families along with ALL other families experienced rationing. I well remember my mother bringing home a fruit. We had no idea what it was. It turned out to be a pomegranate!
The loss of our Queen was very close to our heart as was the loss of Prince Philip (great guy). We are not against paying taxes toward the upkeep of the royal family, the funds they generate in tourism are colossal, We live very close to where Princess Diana has been laid to rest. When our American friends visit us at our home in England, we take them to visit the home of the Spencer family. We also take them to Buckingham Palace, which is now often open to visitors.
The siblings of our king are causing a great deal of controversy. Prince Andrew should choose his “friends” more carefully. The amount of funds the Queen had to pay because of his actions have not been made general knowledge, however, they were substantial.
Prince Harry is now living with you guys in your country. I guess he needs to make a living as he lives in California! We English people assume he is using a ghost writer to put readable “experiences” down on paper. English people are quite put out that he would take this action just to generate an income. Life is not all rosy in any household, however we do not take it outside never mind have somebody put pen to paper regarding our private lifestyle.
Prince Harry was given a WONDERFUL old English cottage in beautiful grounds. His children would have had a wonderful life and along with his beautiful wife could have toured the world having been invited EVERYWHERE. I understand there is quite an income from holding dinners/lunches and giving talks to people such as us.
Support of fundraiser is greatly appreciated
The Board of Directors and I want to personally thank all the wonderful car owners who came out Saturday, Jan. 21, and made the Navy League’s Cruisin’ Yuma car show a whopping success! A special shout is due to the Foothills Cruisers, Nostalgia and Pharaoh’s car club members – you are appreciated beyond words. This annual event raises funds to assist JROTC cadets in-need afford their first year in college through our Scholar Award process. Approximately $20,000 has been provided to worthy students over the past half decade – directly due Yuma’s classic car enthusiasts, our RV Resort Sponsor, and it’s wonderful volunteer team.
President NLUS Yuma Council
Why would anyone vote for Democrats today?
The purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk has resulted in, among other things, a plethora of revelations regarding the stifling of information/opinions that differed with Democratic party interests. It has identified the involvement of federal agencies in restricting free speech.
We now know, without a doubt, about the corruption and politicization of the FBI and the DOJ. We know that the media, for the most part, is loyal to the left; they are an arm of the Democratic party.
Add to that what we have seen over the last 2 years – ridiculous energy policies, crippling inflation, open borders (costing billions of our tax dollars), questionable foreign policy decisions which have been harmful to our nation, a Congress that has been nothing much more than a country club for politicians, and an inept, prevaricating POTUS whose family members are involved in his corruption.
One might ask this question: Why would anyone who has any regard for our country vote for today’s Democrats when to do so is contributing to the destruction of our Representative Republic? Do they not care? Are they oblivious to what’s going on? Do they want a socialistic type government?
Music should be confined to one’s home – not shared
Thank you for the ongoing coverage of the illegal fireworks issue. What I would also like to see is an article that deals with the “nuisance neighbor” law, especially in respect to loud music that is intrusive and bothersome. This is a common problem and I would appreciate some guidance from the police about it. I keep my own music to myself and I think everyone should do the same. Sometimes I think I’m the only person who feels this way.