Act a reminder of true Christmas spirit
I have a grandson who is a fireman in Charleston, South Carolina, and he had to work Christmas day. So he and the crew were shopping Christmas morning for their Christmas dinner, with limited funds. As they were shopping a stranger came up to a fellow fireman and gave him a hundred dollar gift card to buy whatever they wanted for their dinner. I wanted to share this story with everyone. It really made me feel good to know there are such kind and generous people. The true Christmas spirit.
Jack Costello
Foothills
Imagine if kindness was rule, not exception
I was perusing Facebook posts Christmas night and so many pictures of families enjoying the festivities, people performing good deeds helping those in need and references to our Lord and Savior. Had to shake myself.
Imagine if this was the rule and not the exception. Think about the possibility of a culture immersed in service and truth. Submerge yourself in the knowledge that humanity is inherently capable of all of the above.
“Be the reason that someone smiles. Be the reason that someone feels loved and believes in the goodness of people.” – Roy T. Bennett
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Restaurant was delightful experience
A week ago my husband and I decided to try the Saigon Pho restaurant on 32nd Street. It was a delightful experience. We chose number 15 on the menu; my husband chose beef and I opted for chicken. The service was excellent, the food was appealing in appearance and the taste was delicious and it was served at the appropriate temperature. I have eaten at Saigon Pho restaurants in other cities but none have matched the flavor of this chef. This was a truly uplifting experience and we will be frequenting this establishment often. Anyone who has not tried this restaurant is missing a great experience. Appropriate social distancing is practiced.
Bob and Evie Pistone
Yuma
Park would be huge positive for Foothills
I want to respond to comments from Yuma County Supervisor Russell McCloud that “People choose to live in the unincorporated areas, or you can choose to live in a town that has these, if that’s what you want.” Really, Mr. McCloud, we choose to live in your county in the Foothills because of the view of the mountains and the open space. We are asking for ONE park to serve 30,000 residents.
Parks are very positive to a community. They promote physical activity and emotional health besides the obvious positive “Green Space” for the environment. The current only Green Space in the Foothills are retention ponds that are full of weeds and goat heads that make it impossible to walk in and certainly not with a pet.
I love the Foothills and a park will be a huge positive for our community.
Valerie Gleave
Foothills
County needs to give back to Foothills residents
I read with interest your article, “Supervisor objects to parks plan.”
For too long Yuma Foothills has been considered a “cash cow” for Yuma County because of all the taxpayers that cannot vote. Taxation without representation!
Supervisor McCloud said it all, “unrealistic expectations,” if we get a park what in the world will we demand next?
Thousands of residents in the Foothills and NO recreation areas, picnic areas, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, horseshoe pits or just a nice place to take a walk.
As far as a dog park I personally would not support that, the dog people don’t pick up after their dogs on the sidewalks so I don’t think they would pick up on grass.
Even the county sheriffs office ignores the Foothills unless a church needs traffic control or the Border Patrol needs help.
It is time for the county to step up and give back to all the thousands of taxpayers in the Foothills.
Charlie Cripe
Yuma
When will we be a great country again?
I am so tired of this diversity issue I.e. “black man shot,” if a white man or ethnic group is shot it is not so noted. I spent a lot of my younger years in the Midwest; we had only gentiles in our town but had other ethnic groups in a larger town 12 miles from us. I asked my great grandmother why they had separate facilities for black people – she explained that it was not right but it was the law passed by ignorant people, that we should never judge a book by its cover – there were good and bad people everywhere – reminding me of a song we sang in Sunday School “yellow, red, black or white, all are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children everywhere.” Now, through the years I have found this to be true – I have had REAL friends of different ethnic groups and it is what is inside that counts, not the covering – I have also found people who were not to be trusted in different ethnic groups. So, stop and think – Obama seems to have pushed this diversity to the forefront – this has put us a step backward. When will we get back to being a great country?
Modine Uribe
Yuma