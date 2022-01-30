Change local border name to Ukraine West
Vice President Kamala Harris, as the Baroness of our porous southern border, made some comments in a recent interview that struck a chord.
Speaking on the current issue and concern of Russia preparing to cross the border into Ukraine, Ms. Harris had this to say, “Our interpretation of any country – in this case, Russia and Vladimir Putin – denying or violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine will be interpreted as aggressive action,” she insisted.
She went on to inform the mesmerized masses with this gem, “And I will tell you that part of the posture that we have taken is grounded in the respect and the value we place in sovereignty and territorial integrity –”
There you have it; Ms. Harris is solidly grounded with respect as well as placing value on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine’s border.
Note to Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Legislature – change our name to Ukraine West!
Follow me for more diplomacy and international solutions.
Phil Clark
Somerton
Biden should listen, act on peoples’ wishes
Regarding your editorial of Jan. 22, 2022, President Biden has caused most of his problems himself. He ran for president with the promise that he would crush COVID, which he could not do. As soon as he was in office, he opened the borders and stopped the border wall, allowing thousands of illegal emigrants to come into the country bringing criminals and drugs with them. Biden shut down the XL pipe line causing gas and diesel prices to rise. Which in turn brought increasing inflation and the cost of everything we depend on getting more costly. Now he is calling on OPEC to increase oil production. We were, before Biden, an oil exporting nation.
President Biden has been in the government for about 40 years and I would think he would know what the people want. Border security was certainly better before he took office. He ran for presidency on bringing the country together, but sadly he’s dividing us by attacking some (Critical Race Theory) people. Biden wants to change the voting laws. He also talked of increasing the members of the Supreme Court. He is also pushing Socialism, which has never worked anywhere in the world.
President Biden ran for president as a moderate Democrat, but he is running his presidency as a far left progressive. That is not what his own party is in favor of. No wonder his popularity is so low. I think he should listen to the people and act on their wishes.
Charles Dimon
Yuma
President should know that words matter
President Biden has gotten lots of criticism for suggesting he might let Russia get away with a small incursion into Ukraine. He deserves that criticism because, as we regularly criticized Trump, words matter. The differences between President Biden and his predecessor are, of course, worlds apart.
Biden wasn’t wrong, just inarticulate. The single word that corrects the ship of state and validates the policy in this instance is proportionality. For example, if a small Russian unit was ordered into Ukraine to stop some pot shots from Ukraine troops and they killed some Ukraine soldiers and they then retreated back to Russia, could any of us conceive that we should order nuclear strikes on St. Petersburg or Moscow? Clearly, not.
Russia is not to be believed or trusted. Putin wants to gain at our expense and we cannot trust them. Force, economic, diplomatic or military, is all that he understands. Here, of course, President Biden and his predecessor are worlds part ways – Trump loved the Russians as we saw him regularly preen over Putin.
America, and its allies in the fee world, need to mean it when they say “no.”
Wally Brauer
Yuma
Senators should continue to support strong state economy
The effort by some DC lawmakers to pass policies that would give union bosses the upper hand while hurting local businesses shows just how out-of-touch they are. The budget reconciliation bill in Congress includes penalties for local businesses ranging from $50,000–$100,000 for even the most trivial of violations of the National Labor Relations Act. That includes things as meaningless as posting an informational flyer in the wrong spot.
Let’s be honest, this has nothing to do with workers’ rights, but it will hurt local businesses and give union bosses more leverage over employers. Even worse, these penalties were taken straight from a failed piece of legislation – the PRO Act – that couldn’t even garner the support of all Senate Democrats, let alone the 60 votes it would need to pass. That’s why lawmakers are quietly slipping them into a budget bill that can pass with a simple majority vote.
Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema were wise to not cosponsor the PRO Act. They should continue to support a strong Arizona economy by opposing policies that punish local businesses, especially when they are being pushed through in such an underhanded way.
Shawn White
Yuma