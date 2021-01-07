States are failing vaccine rollout process
Wow, what a failure. Yes, after President Trump had the pharmaceutical companies jump through hoops, working day and night to get a vaccine for the virus and cutting red tape to get it all approved, the states, including Arizona, have failed to administer the drug. I just can’t believe it. The states KNEW the drug was coming but the states, including Arizona, must have been sitting on their hands!! Why didn’t all the states have a few hundred people each that were trained in giving shots? It’s not that difficult. I have given hundreds of shots and I’m not in the medical profession. They are not doing what they should be doing and that’s what a failure looks like. They should be ashamed of themselves!!
Ron Heimer
Yuma
Success is possible with TNR programs
I read with great interest the editorial (12/22/20) regarding a TNR program for Yuma.
Approximately ten years ago, I personally contacted the Yuma City Council and brought literature from a recent (then) vacation to the island of St. Thomas (US Virgin Islands). That community was successfully working on a TNR program. Resorts and restaurants actively supported the program. Signs were posted for the “human” customers to please respect the cat cafes and cat condos and to refrain from feeding the feline patrons as they received proper food and were under the care of local veterinarians.
Some of the furry guests wandered over for an occasional pet, and as cats are known for, others were aloof. It was completely obvious that these cats were well cared for and the resorts and restaurants were rightly proud of the successful outcome they were experiencing.
Unfortunately, no one on the City Council acted on the information I gave at that time. Maybe now we will get the attention and action this situation requires. It does take a commitment from many organizations and the local community, but it can be accomplished!
Ellen Farr
Yuma
I’m very sorry to have to correct you about the Rose Bowl, but I can’t stand someone re-writing history.
The 1942 Rose Bowl was played in Durham, North Carolina. The 2 teams were the Blue Devils of Duke, who were #2 in the nation at the time, and the Pacific Coast Champion Oregon State Beavers. The odds were 3-1 in favor of Duke before the game. A big time sports radio announcer made a comment that Duke could beat Oregon State just by throwing 11 helmets on the field. When the Oregon State players heard this, they went into a frenzy, vowing to prove him wrong. With 2 touchdowns in the 3rd quarter and an interception in the 4th, they did just that. The final score was Oregon State 20, Duke 16.
Jim Meek
Yuma
Trash on Yuma’s roadways is appalling
I’m appalled by the amount of trash along our freeway and fences. It is advertised that Yuma is noted as one of the sunniest places in the USA with tourism and winter visitors an important economic resource you would think the local government agencies would care to clean up the area.
It’s almost like allowing everyone to throw their trash out with no repercussions. I’ve already contacted the Mayor and he agrees, but nothing is being done. Why not use resources such as a community service for those young ones getting into trouble or those sitting in jail for minor offenses. I would love to talk to more people about this as it’s a shame how filthy Yuma’s roadways are.
Thank you for listening,
Cheryl Nickerson
Yuma
To the Democratic process and L words
Thinking back to the Women’s March when I walked with them in Washington on January 21, 2017, I vividly recall their common chant referring to the newly inaugurated 45th President: “We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter!” Now with the popular vote certified and the Electoral College vote in, we have a “Leader,” president-elect Joe Biden.
Of course, that creepy tweeter is still around, but now he bears the distinguished title of “Lame Duck” and more importantly, “Loser.” That last title he cynically ascribed to all us who were drafted/enlisted and proudly served in the military. We are not the losers, he is. That title will be an indelible mark on him for all of time.
I believe that our country will now be back on track to re-establish its proud history and ideals; ones that I grew up under.
So, here’s to the Democratic process and the best “L” word of all, Liberty.
William E. Mowczko
Yuma