Bump on South Frontage Road needs attention

This is in regard to the transition issue in front of the Burger King on South Frontage Road where the concrete meets the asphalt. There is a real bad bump at this location and needs to be ground down like the ones on eastbound freeway exit number 12 that was taken care of a year or so ago and the one on westbound exit for 3E. This made a real big difference and this one needs to be done the same way. The inside lane is worse than the outside lane.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you