Bump on South Frontage Road needs attention
This is in regard to the transition issue in front of the Burger King on South Frontage Road where the concrete meets the asphalt. There is a real bad bump at this location and needs to be ground down like the ones on eastbound freeway exit number 12 that was taken care of a year or so ago and the one on westbound exit for 3E. This made a real big difference and this one needs to be done the same way. The inside lane is worse than the outside lane.
Who gains when we follow the money?
Michael Reagan’s guest column of December 26 regarding, “Ukraine is America’s latest stalemate war”. Those who didn’t read the truth should go back on your website and find it. In the same edition, proudly, “Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill, funding, government operations”. This bill will provide millions of dollars in new aid to the Ukraine. But here we go again the form of aid we send makes me question by the sending of military weapons. It seems to me that this will only prolong the war by giving more weapons to one group, so the other group will just provide more weapons and so forth.
Our politicians are so pleased with themselves when they give away trillions of dollars for other countries to go to war and then, get tired of playing God, and leave. Yet, those same young men and women that we sent to die for what is right and free come back broken both physically and mentally. The dead cannot even rest in peace, because they died in vain, and those that live are given a lot of lip service for their varying recoveries. As a thought, why are the armed services not given Workmen’s Compensation. Government employees get this service. True it has its own problems. However, senators and congressman’s staff, the IRS, etc. if injured at work, have a recourse for recovery under Workmen’s Compensation. Hardly a day goes by that in the mail, we all receive requests for money from the VFW, DAV, wounded warriors, and so many others to help these misplaced men and women obtain the best normal life possible.
Priorities? One has to wonder if we follow the money who gains with his new idea, war is a game.
Folks short on manners need to be taught
The holidays are over and some folks are glad – no more fireworks keeping them awake and scaring their pets. And before anyone asks, I don’t have a dog and I don’t care much about the noise, but it seems unfair for some people to have “fun” while causing problems for others.
It’s time for city and county officials to try and find ways to put some teeth into whatever ordinances that exist, and pass others if needed. Maybe they can designate specific areas where people can go to make noise. It’s also time for communities/neighborhoods to cooperate with law enforcement – identify those who don’t care about other people.
Some folks seem to be short on manners – they need to be taught.
Thanks for returning missing cellphone
I would just like to thank Jose Arrozin (I hope I spelled that right) from Gadsden for finding and returning my husband’s cellphone. It is a great way to start the new year by getting it back. We were out on the canal and when my husband got out of the truck to talk to Border Patrol his phone slipped out of the truck and it wasn’t until we got back home that we noticed it missing. Thank you again, Jose, it sure is good to know there are honest people in this world.
Guns, fireworks are cruel to others
I get the right to celebrate responsibly during the holidays. This Christmas and New Year’s Eve, it sounded as if I lived in a war zone. The fireworks and shooting of guns was the worst ever that lasted for hours.
Those who choose to do so need to understand the trauma they are inflicting to our pets and to anyone who suffers from PTSD. Primarily our veterans who have sacrificed so much for keeping us all safe. It is cruel and you should be ashamed of yourselves.
It’s just not cool. Yumans are way better than that.
Light is needed at Avenue 10E, S. Frontage Road
I’ve noticed a new traffic control light has been installed at the intersection on S. Frontage Road and Scottsdale in the Foothills. That’s all fine and dandy, but a traffic light is much more necessary at the intersection of S. Frontage Road and Avenue 10E, where the traffic is much greater. I don’t know if the state or city pays for traffic control lights, but compared to installing and then removing storage containers at the border, it would be penitence in comparison.