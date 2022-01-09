U.S. Postal workers went extra mile
We don’t always think to thank our United States Postal workers who get our packages, cards and letters to us during the holiday season.
About two weeks ago I had a reason to say a special thanks to the Yuma postal service.
A letter from Ireland was sent to me with no return address and an improper address here in Yuma only listing my street number and the word S Ave.
The letter could easily have been thrown in the dead letter box . Instead a postal worker, realizing the stamp was from another country, spent time to figure my complete street address and consequently I did receive it.
Many thanks to all those involved.
Marna Wier
Yuma
Action needed by city to stop fireworks violations
New Year’s Eve, a time for fun and celebration for better days to come. We remember days gone by, laughing with friends, singing “Auld Lang Syne” at midnight, embracing all and thinking about the wonderful song immortalized by the famous Ella Fitzgerald.
Now, what about New Year’s Eve 2021? We were home embracing our family dogs, “frightened out of their skin” by the sounds of explosive BOOMS of illegal fireworks being shot into the neighborhood skies by anonymous individuals who seem to only care about their selfish pleasures and “thumb their noses” at the law.
Are we having fun? No, we’re doing everything possible to keep our pets calm, looking into their eyes and telling them “It’s OK; it will stop soon.” We’re lying of course and they seem to know it as they continue to shiver.
Mayor Nicholls made it clear on a Facebook post that aerial fireworks are illegal. Official city posts continue that message stating “fines can be issued for those using fireworks illegally.”
OK, so where is that enforcement and public publication of the fines? I haven’t seen them. I know people reported illegal aerial fireworks to the non-emergency number. Yuma police officers responded, but as far as I know, no enforcement action was ever taken. Many were told that police have to see the offense and the offenders. Apparently, that is not true statewide. Recently, William Pitts of Channel 12 News reported that Phoenix police do not have to actually witness someone launching fireworks in order to write a ticket or make an arrest. That policy seems to be missing in Yuma. I strongly believe that the city fireworks ordinance needs to be amended to incorporate the provision. The time has come!
Far too many people have quietly complained about this continuing practice at Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Fourth of July and many times in between.
Citizens are obligated under state law to prevent abuse and cruelty to animals. Doesn’t this fireworks law violation also constitute animal abuse and cruelty? Just ask our dogs, they will assure you that it is!
So, what can be done? For starters, I suggest that concerned citizens gather together, collect their thoughts, and request a meeting with Yuma Police Department officials. From that collective meeting, an item needs to be placed on a future City Council workshop agenda outlining the problem and offering potential solutions for discussion. The issue can then be addressed and action taken at a following City Council meeting. With the implementation of a new ordinance, we too can enjoy those holidays.
William Mowczko
Yuma
New year is here, but when will we learn?
Well another year to come. They say we repeat history when we fail to heed it. So my fellow Americans, when will we begin to learn? It’s still dog eat dog, winner take all.
Stephen Madrill
Yuma
Too many hoops ahead on sales prices
Does anyone else have this problem?
Here I sit on a Wednesday morning, reading the weekly grocery ads in the Yuma Sun, and trying to figure out my grocery list and what it’s gonna cost me.
First and most important, one must have a store card. I can handle that. It goes downhill from there. To get any sale price, it appears that one needs an education in sales, marketing, advertising, math, computer science, and obviously a large army to feed. I mean, to save 10 cents on a jar of prunes, I gotta buy 10! Good Lord! That would get me to the moon and back! A shopper can mix and match; but wait! Ya gotta be there between 2:06 and 4:18 on a Friday afternoon when the Sun’s not shining.
I know, some stores have an old folks’ day with 10% off. That’s nice. But wouldn’t it be easier to just give us all a sale price for an item and not make us jump through all these hoops?
Donna Fleming
Yuma