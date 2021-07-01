Thoughts on Florida, mainstream media and more
Once again, we are reminded that tragedy brings out the best in humanity as firefighters and other emergency workers in Florida risk their lives following a building collapse. God bless them all!
Is the mainstream media biased against conservatives? The obvious answer is yes. The greater question is why. Is it snobbish East Coast liberal elitism at work? Disregard of traditional Judeo-Christian values? Could it be a “Follow the money” thing? In any case, it’s nothing new. Richard Nixon complained about it 70 years ago.
Ronald Reagan famously said, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left me”. Today I find myself in a similar predicament with the Republican Party. I believe in the GOP’s core principles of limited government, lower taxes, and a strong military but these do not comprise the guiding philosophy of many present-day Republicans. Lockstep loyalty to a reckless, autocratic former president do! Just ask Liz Cheney. Don’t get me wrong. There are plenty of upstanding Republicans, but until party leaders abandon their attachment to Donald Trump, the “Big lie”, ludicrous conspiracies and Marjorie Taylor Greene, it is – sadly – no place for me.
Time for humor…
• There’s a Facebook post going around that asks, “What’s the dumbest thing you’ve ever done”? That’s easy. I once gave my wife a bathroom scale for her birthday. That I’m alive to share this is proof of a loving God…and a spouse with a poor aim.
• An old girlfriend once accused me of being patronizing. I wasn’t sure what she meant, but knew I’d been insulted. The next day I proudly parked in a spot marked “Patrons Only”.
• I tried to get out of jury duty by claiming I didn’t understand English. The judge was skeptical. I said, “Your Honor, my wife always yells at me when I don’t do what she asks and cries ‘Don’t you understand plain English!’”.
• I wish there were a place where I could purchase secular underwear. My skivvies are too holy.
• I’m all for gun control. If I had some of it maybe I could hit the target occasionally.
Mel Parker
Yuma
This July 4th, declare independence from meat
The scarcity of animal meat caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will keep our outdoor grills safer this Independence Day.
Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer!
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs, and soy nuggets. These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They are missing the cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones, and pesticides of their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.
This Independence Day, let’s declare our independence from the meat industry and their barbecue bugs! Let’s welcome the convenient, delicious, healthful, ecofriendly, compassionate plant-based meats and dairy foods into our kitchens!
Yoshi Dakamoto
Yuma
An exhortation to proper living
And now, dear brothers and sisters, we give you this command in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ: Stay away from all believers who live idle lives and don’t follow the tradition they received from us. For you know that you ought to imitate us. We were not idle when we were with you. We never accepted food from anyone without paying for it. We worked hard day and night so we would not be a burden to any of you. We certainly had the right to ask you to feed us, but we wanted to give you an example to follow. Even while we were with you, we gave you this command: “Those unwilling to work will not get to eat.”
Yet we hear that some of you are living idle lives, refusing to work and meddling in other people’s business. We command such people and urge them in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ to settle down and work to earn their own living. As for the rest of you, dear brothers and sisters, never get tired of doing good.
Take note of those who refuse to obey what we say in this letter. Stay away from them so they will be ashamed. Don’t think of them as enemies, but warn them as you would a brother or sister. (2 Thessalonians 3:6-15) NLT
Robert Sievert
Yuma