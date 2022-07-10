In matters of life, you get what you work for
Another Fourth of July, with all sorts of festivities – parades, fireworks, barbecues, etc – and for some of us (particularly we “seasoned citizens”), a time to reflect on the history of our country. We have seen, and are seeing, changes – some good, some not so good and some just plain scary.
It isn’t difficult to conclude that too many people, including politicians (which will be set aside for now) are willing to destroy our Republic in attempts to change it into something they think it should be, and in the process they are ignoring the basic reasons this country grew into the greatest nation on earth – freedom, personal responsibility, self determination, morality – and are showing no respect for (or knowledge of) the lessons of history.
Those marching/demonstrating because of the Roe v Wade decision by the SCOTUS are one example. Not only are they violating the law when marching in front of the homes of justices of the court, the very premise of their actions is wrong. The Court didn’t make abortion illegal, they simply took the federal government out of any decisions on the matter. I’ll wager if we could talk with these demonstrators individually we would learn, besides some other disturbing things, that they really don’t know that. Our Constitution and the rule of law mean nothing to these people; only what they “want” matters to them.
Life isn’t always fair – never has been and never will be; the two middle letters of the word are “IF.” The world owes nobody anything – you get what you work for. There is a difference between equality and equity. Without integrity one is little more than an animal.
There’s much more that could be said, but.... I hope everyone had a safe and enjoyable 4th.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
All voters have right to safely cast their ballots
In the absence of any meaningful, substantial evidence of voter fraud, the extremists leading today’s Republican party have landed on a new tactic: voter intimidation and harassment. Such is the case with Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez, two longtime San Luis residents criminally charged with turning in ballots for their fellow community members. To be clear: none of the ballots was judged to be false or suspect in any way, and all were properly counted.
In a friendly, tight-knit community such as San Luis, this was a regularly-used method before Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich banned the practice in 2016. Collecting ballots from one’s friends and neighbors used to be simply that: a way to be engaged in the civic process and help others do the same.
Fuentes was criminally charged with turning in a total of four ballots. Four. Think about helping your elderly neighbor mail their ballot, or forwarding your college student their mail-in ballot. Which brings us to the question of what we believe voting should look like in Arizona. Is this a militarized process, where an innocent friendly act could result in jail time? Or is encouraging voter participation the cornerstone of our democracy? All voters have a right to safely cast their ballot, and it’s time we stand up for that right by electing state lawmakers who won’t fall for the proven falsehood that “fraud” has ever influenced our elections.
Jay Powers
Yuma
Government should focus on earth first
Now I heard recently that the federal government is thinking about spending a lot of your and my money to look for intelligent life in outer space. Now this is just my opinion, but I think they should look for intelligent life on earth first. That’s just me.
Lauren Heitzman
Yuma
A Constitutional Convention at this time is dangerous
I am writing in response to another letter concerning amending the Constitution. The relevant portion of the Constitution is Article 5, which states in part: The Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, or, on the Application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several States, shall call a Convention for proposing Amendments... . Note that only Congress has authority to initiate or advance the amendment process at the federal level.
In theory, Congress would set the rules for selecting delegates to a convention. The current members of Congress are known for dealings with special interest groups from both sides of the political aisle. Undoubtedly, these groups would vie for a delegate position and in all likelihood receive a delegate position. The inherent danger of this stems from special interest groups having the opportunity to rewrite the Constitution and thus shape the powers and responsibilities of the federal government to their benefit. We must ask ourselves is this a risk this nation is willing to take?
Although the process for individual amendments is slower and takes an extraordinary amount of effort for ratification, it is the safer method for Constitutional changes.
David Foster
Yuma