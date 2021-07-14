Garland’s move on death penalty cases overlooks
victims’ families
Have you ever read an article and said to yourself, “I can’t believe what I just read!!!” On page B3 of the July 2, 2021, Yuma Sun there is such an article. Citizens of the U.S.A. have been informed by the U.S. Attorney General, Merrick Garland, that, “He is halting federal executions because the Trump Administration abused capital punishment.” At 85 years old, I always thought capital punishment crimes were held in a court of law with a judge, lawyers, a jury, federal laws, etc. Guess I’ve been wrong all these years and went to the wrong school!
A.G. Merrick Garland informs us that protocols put in place by former A.G. William Barr have been filed over. Protocols such as pain, suffering and the use of a lethal injection such as pentobarbital. I wonder if A.G. Garland has spent equal time with victims who have lost loved ones such as mothers, fathers, wives, husbands and children and is as concerned regarding their welfare, suffering and pain.
Is it possible that A.G. Garland feels or has been lead to believe that the victims of these crimes have joined hands and thanked him for stepping in and saving the lives of these criminals who took their loved ones? Maybe they could show their appreciation to A.G. Garland for saving the lives of these people who took their loved ones by creating a National Holiday in his honor!! Sometimes I’m thankful I don’t have that many more years to read about Disneyland on the Potomac!
Marv Rather
Yuma
Need to put a conservative in office in 2024
There is much with which to agree in Mel Parker’s letter to the editor (July 1). Among his remarks was a reference to the bias against conservatives by the mainstream media and by the East coast liberal elitists. He wondered if traditional Judeo-Christian values have been abandoned, or if a “follow the money” philosophy rules, or both. It certainly looks that way, and at this point in time, while the Democrat party is the “culprit,” the Republican party is not without its own questionable behavior.
Mel mentioned Ronald Reagan’s switch from Democrat to Republican, quoting his “I didn’t leave the Democratic party, (they) left me,” and said he found himself in a “similar predicament with the Republican party,” even though he agrees with their core principles.
While I, and I’ll wager many others, understand his frustration, he made one remark that warrants a response. He said many present day Republicans are engaged in a lockstep loyalty to a reckless former president. His admonition of Trump aside, I must ask this: Is it Trump, the man, they are loyal to or could it simply be his policies? Could it be that to many people Trump is merely the personification of what folks want our government policies to be?
Anyway, leaving the Republican party isn’t the answer. We need our voices to be heard, at the ballot box, in 2022--take control of Congress--and put a conservative in the Oval Office in 2024. We can then begin to “clean up our kitchen”--get rid of RHINOS--and return to the principles that made this country great in the first place. But that’s just me.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Suns team has restored feeling of normalcy
I quit watching sports several years ago when everything became political and virtue signaling became the “in” thing.
Sports is supposed to be entertaining. It’s meant to provide an escape from the bull crap we experience during our daily routine. It was designed to be entertaining but engage us with our local and regional sports teams.
The pure relevance of sports has been tarnished and adulterated. That being said, a feel good story has emerged.
The Phoenix Suns. I watched Paul Westphal and Company lose to the Boston Celtics in 1976. I was enamored with Charles Barkley and his crew in ‘93 when they lost the series to Michael Jordan and the Bulls.
Along comes Sun’s Coach Monty Williams who is a devout Christian, who was able to retain Latino heritage guard Devin Booker and Senior Citizen 36 year old Chris Paul. Race, religion and senior status combined. Add to that the many moving pieces of youth, experience and a formidable work ethic, and a coach who believes. A coach who believes in his team and our Creator.
If anyone has followed the story of Booker, he suffered through the lean years of losing and emerged as a superstar in the NBA. His humility and dedication to his team is a testament to his heritage and character. His composure is second to none.
Sports to a certain degree is a reflection of life.
That being said, The Phoenix Suns have not only persevered, but they have restored a feeling of normalcy to a culture that has evolved to resemble the antithesis of normal.
For the first time in a long time, Go Suns!
Rusty Washum
Yuma