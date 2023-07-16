I-8 fire a reminder of dangers of hazardous materials
The fire that shuttered Interstate 8 for a brief time on July 13 is a stark reminder to Yuma County of the dangers that a fire treated as a hazardous materials incident can have on surrounding equipment and property.
No less than eight separate agencies were employed to provide assistance to bring this blaze under control.
Fortunately this was not immediately located near a population center or retail shopping area.
The responding agencies had to battle the summer heat as well.
An unpleasant reminder for county and city officials indeed, particularly when a hazardous waste transfer facility has been proposed just a few miles away.
Food for thought.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Guest columnist was offensive
I am personally offended by the opinions of Dick Polman in the Guest Column of the Yuma Sun on July 11. I find his opinions to be divisive, deranged and full of hate. He appears to be COMPLETELY blinded by the extreme ‘Left’s’ wicked and false point of view. His opinion on the ‘Benghazi Raid’ in 2012 really shows his true colors, and his defense of Hillary Clinton’s motives and coverup are indefensible. ( Ask Amb. Christopher Stevens’ family how they feel and who’s responsible). The whole Obama administration lined up behind Hillary and lied through their teeth, and that’s not just my opinion. If the reason for the Sun editor is to get people to write in, it worked for her this time, but please limit Mr. Polman’s drivel, it sickens me.
Michael F. Bakara
LCDR USN ret.
For the children, when we will ever learn?
Since 1973, there have been over 64,000,000 lives killed by abortion in the US. I am reminded of the ’60s folk song, “Where Have all the Flowers Gone?” sung by Peter, Paul and Mary, “...Gone to graveyards everyone.” This speaks of soldiers in wartime. “When will they ever learn...?” I ask now – Where have all the preborn babies gone? “...When will they ever learn?”
According to the July 1, 2023, edition of the Yuma Sun, our AZ governor and attorney general are seemingly dead set on decriminalizing everything about abortion in our state. The population growth in the US is now at an all-time low. Those women who propose abortion are hurting women more because of a deep innate remorse for what is lost, their own child. Those who are Christian and /or believe in God know what scripture (God) says about life, “Be fertile and multiply, fill the earth and subdue it (Genesis 1: 28) God said the same to the animals and plants and they fulfill it; It is those with free will who struggle with this teaching.
The term “reproductive rights” is used very often by our vice president, Kamala Harris. As far back as our country was born, our nation has always had so-called reproductive rights. Americans can have as many children as they want. However, reproductive rights have been taken away from the people of China. They may have only one or two children, a violation of their God-given right, and they are forced to have abortions for those who have more than 2 children. That’s a stark difference! Our vice-president uses the term ‘reproductive rights’ to end life, not to give life, a very sad reality.
May the time come soon that the Supreme Court would declare the life in the womb ‘a person’. All human life starts in the womb. It is illegal to kill a person. I held my miscarried son of 12 weeks in the palm of my hand. He was all there with fingers, toes, everything, and a God-given soul. He is a little person, and I gave him a name. If only a case would be brought forward that the Supreme Court would make this decision.
In the meantime, our governor and attorney general are paving the way for abortion in AZ, the way of perdition! The war cry goes on! What about the children?! “When will we ever learn? When will we ever learn?”
Cosette Schaaf
Yuma
Supreme Court is offering glimmer of hope
Although it’s not talked about much, particularly by politicians and bureaucrats, who have trouble dealing with the truth, morality and equality can’t be legislated. Nevertheless, in attempts to convince us otherwise, and declare themselves the saviors of our democracy, they advocate senseless laws that not only don’t/won’t work but actually take away our freedoms. So far, as just a couple of examples, they have polluted the FBI and the DOJ; they are now politicized/weaponized and arms of the left.
On a positive note, there is a glimmer of hope. The SCOTUS has recently rendered some decisions that support our Constitution, not ideology:
1) Blue collar workers won’t have to see their tax dollars used to pay off loans incurred by college graduates with suspect degrees that don’t afford them a marketable skill set. They can’t pay their debts, and that’s their problem.
2) Colleges can’t use race/ethnicity as conditions of admission. Either students have the grades or they don’t, and that responsibility is entirely theirs. To admit a student over another who has achieved better grades is wrong.
3) A business owner is not required to produce/build a product/service they don’t already provide if doing so would be contrary to their personal beliefs. Existing law requires them to accommodate anyone/everyone under existing business procedures, and that’s enough.
Those three rulings are a good start. Let’s make sure we elect people who will return our country to us – we the people.
Gene Lemon
Yuma