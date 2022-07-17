Biden needs to fix supply issues for inflation woes
How would interest rates above 8% get inflation under control? The current inflation more than likely is caused by supply chain, not demand chain. The Biden administration should find ways to solve the supply issue, not simply raise the interest rates.
Mike Sphar
Yuma
Look deep into heart for future of country
I have had this letter to the editor rolling around in my head for some time now. This one started manifesting itself after the decision by the Supreme Court. You know the one, Roe v. Wade, was shot down. My answer to that, “Place aspirin between your crossed legs and don’t let it drop,” oldie but goodie, always worked.
Since then of course, the “Woke” generation, I can’t think people spent the night deciding how they could screw up our beloved country the most. Then, people actually bought into their hype. The sad result, which we have not seen as yet, will not end peacefully. I don’t care who or what you pretend to be, the general public, does not give a hoot, today, tomorrow, next month or next year. Do you really think you are really setting forth some awe inspiring revelations, NOT.
What you could be instead unleashing, not a “WOKE” generation, far from it, but a tidal wave of debauchery, hate, and unstoppable violence. Thankfully, I will not have to bear the brunt of this madness, I am beyond the years to be involved, but for the vast majority of people, that will not be the case.
Please, look deep in your heart and think wisely and truthfully, at what you really want to see happen in our beloved country.
Donna Horton Larson
Yuma
Memory shows those were the days
The change in our way of life as my generation experienced before World War II is appalling to me. Big deal about problem getting baby formula? I was raised on a formula of PET Milk as well as was my daughter – we both have had reasonably healthy lives – me knocking on the door to 98 and she is 75. Now the three “Rs”in education, “reading, writing and arthritic” are put on the back burner and Sports is primary. Not a lot of street play now. Kids don’t know what they are missing.
In my pre teens, Al Capone, the best known gangster of his time, received a lot of attention - this attention made him very popular – all the boys wanted to be like Al Capone. Me, being the only girl on our block also wanted to be like AC. We decided to play Cops & Robbers. We played Mubblypeg to determine who each would be for a time then move up until we reached AC’s top position. When I reached that point someone thought being a girl I could not be AC. This resulted in my having a black eye – we never had more than pushing and shoving before. One boy announced, “My Dad says we can’t hit Modine anymore” – a reply “Why not?” “Because she is a girl and boys are not supposed to hit girls” – reply “Does that mean that Modine can’t hit us? “Don’t know, will have to ask my Dad.”
Those were the days. I was a real tomboy
Modine P. Uribe
Yuma
There shouldn’t be hardness of heart toward unborn
Since Roe v Wade was overturned, there are many demonstrations of angry women and men as if they are clawing for something that won’t bring them happiness. There is a hardness of heart toward the unborn child. How did this hardness develop but from 50 years of Roe v Wade? Lest we be reminded that abortion was banned in Arizona since 1901. Then came the 1960s with the sexual revolution which ushered in widespread fornication, drugs, and abortion on demand. We lost our sense of good and evil, of right from wrong. God’s hand was brushed aside!
Oh, that I might be tenderhearted! Let there be tenderness and understanding toward the unborn to break the hardness, tenderness toward the one created in God’s image. God gives life, and He gives a home for that life. We give our consent and means to nourish that life. Faith in God leads to everlasting life!
Let us not destroy the unborn child.
Cosette Schaaf
Yuma
Arizona need not follow Florida’s lead
After listening to parts of the GOP debate between governor hopefuls, I hope the Arizona voter realizes how childish and dangerous their comments were about the previous election. Arizona does not need to follow Florida down the rat hole which Trump has provided, with lies, innuendos, fake election comments, and destructive comments about our country and its people.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma