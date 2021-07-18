Kudos for giving kids front and center attention
As a former teacher and school principal from Oregon I would like to recognize the Yuma Sun for their ongoing support of this community’s youth by recognizing young people on the front page. Almost every day I see pictures of Yuma’s students being recognized for athletics, academics and the arts. As a full-time resident now it brightens my day seeing hardworking kids featured in the Yuma Sun. Thank you for doing this. These kids are our future and deserve to be front and center.
Janell Iverson
Yuma
Animal cruelty standards in Yuma are too low
Why are the standards for animal cruelty so low in Yuma? If a dog has food and water, it is deemed sufficient to prevent animal control from interfering. Yuma, where three months of the year are over 100 degrees and a dog can be left out 24/7 without shade.
And there is a large contingent of arctic dogs thanks to a puppy mill on the other side of the border. Arctic puppies are adorable and easy to sell but are not designed for desert conditions. I’ve lived and owned dogs as far north as Fairbanks, Alaska, and am appalled to see what animals not designed for the desert are put through while their owners sit inside in the air-conditioning. Why are animal cruelty guidelines so lax in Yuma?
Catherine Hill
Yuma
Telemarketing calls are over the top
Regarding those recorded calls I receive five to six times a day where you hear a voice saying “This is Amy with Medical Services,” where they want you to purchase one of those alert buttons you wear around your neck. I’m fed up with them and thinking of doing away with my phone service. There is no reason at all why these companies we are dealing with cannot put a stop to all this.
When the recording continues to say that if we are interested and wish to speak with someone, we should press 1. We are then told that no one is available at this number. What in the devil are we paying for, I ask, when we must put up with these calls from the time we get up until the time we go to bed?
I’m fed up with being told I can block the numbers by doing this or doing that. Why am I being the one who’s told how to possibly prevent some calls such as this coming through, when the fact is, they shouldn’t be allowed.
I’ve received some calls as early as 7 a.m. where some creep living on some island tells me that he can fix my computer, which I by the way never use.
Other calls I receive are where Viagra is being promoted, calls where they are trying to sell me life insurance when I’m nearing 80, along with others where they are attempting to sell you on insurance in case my car breaks down. A play, by the way, which I was quoted over $100 a month for.
Whoever it was that bought out that company, I’ve no doubts that he’s told those who work for him that they are not to quit until every American is sold on this plan he has to offer. If I had my way, I’d smother these creeps with one of “My Pillows.”
When the phone companies tell us that they’ve no control over this, to me it’s all bull and it has to stop.
In speaking with some of these creeps, if you’re trying to explain to them as to why you cannot afford to go with them, you will find that they’ve already hung up on you. I at times picture them saying to themselves, “Why did I ever take this crappy job in telemarketing?”
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma
An ode to life’s questions
What if Father Time ran away with Mother Nature,
Would we be infinite bastards with nowhere to roam?
What if a beloved offered you a penny for your thoughts,
Would they turn on a dime at what they were shown?
What if the Devil offered you a blessing in disguise,
Would you beat around the bush with the sins you had to atone?
Why do you let your past mistakes leave you barely treading water,
And if you found out you already missed the boat would you give up and sink like a stone?
Twice you threw caution to the wind because you said you only live once,
But Life caught your fool heartiness in her sails and made you look like a dunce,
So if its “Once bitten twice shy” is it “Twice wronged is One’s fault”?
If you take the stairway to heaven to rest on cloud nine does Life’s journey come to a halt?
If laughter is the Spice of Life will your ambitions be, the much needed, touch of salt?
If you always stay golden will you forever see the silver lining in the clouds like Heaven’s treasures locked in a vault?
One may know, while two will quarrel, and three will surely bicker,
But, as always, seeking guidance can possibly help you get the answers a little quicker....
Felipe Herrera
Yuma