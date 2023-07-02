How long does it take for roads to be fixed?
An article in the June 27, 2023, Yuma Sun states that work will begin “soon” to fix a dangerous road bend. The particular stretch of road, according to the article, “was the scene of a fatal accident on Christmas Eve morning in 2018 that gave added urgency to the city’s efforts to straighten out the turn.”
ADDED URGENCY?!?! It’s been FIVE YEARS! And it included a death! If this is “added urgency,” then how long does it take for other troubled roads to be fixed?
Congress has chance to pass meaningful reforms
As someone who struggles with an autoimmune disease and is dependent on routine prescription access, I am frustrated with how pharmacy benefit managers are exploiting patients like me for their own gains. PBMs are operating directly opposite of how they were designed – instead of helping lower costs at the pharmacy counter, they are pocketing rebates and creating additional barriers to care.
While many autoimmune disorders can be treated with a combination of medications, each patient’s care is different and dependent on a care plan that doctors feel is best. PBM practices like step-therapy and failure-first policies can override this approach and prevent patients from accessing the treatments that work for them. PBMs shouldn’t decide whether a patient needs a certain medication or not, doctors should. Any small disruption or delay in care can trigger immune responses and inflammation – making it hard for people like me to live comfortably.
Congress has an opportunity to pass meaningful, bipartisan PBM reforms this session. From increasing transparency surrounding their practices or requiring rebate passthroughs, there are numerous actions lawmakers in Washington, D.C., can take to make patients’ lives better.
I hope Arizona’s elected officials recognize this need and lead the charge on oversight into PBMs.
What have Republicans done to make U.S. better?
Gene Lemon’s letter complaining about the budget and things being uncovered by the Republicans now that they have control. I guess Mr. Lemon forgot how many trillions in debt Mr. Trump and the Republican Congress put us in and where was Mr. Lemon’s complaint about that. Republicans in the House – now that they have control of it – what have they done to make the country better? Nothing.
Sham committees and what have they uncovered. Nothing but innuendo. Mr Lemon also failed to mention anything about Mr. Trump and the classified documents he failed to turn over even when given a subpoena. Mr. Lemon was also complaining about a non-partisan justice system. Did you think the justice department was non-partisan under Mr. Trump and AG Bill Barr? Do you really think a twice-impeached, federally indicted former President will make things better if re-elected? He’s already pledged revenge if elected, spending his time in office doing that, holding pep rallies and having Air Force One flying him back and forth to Mar a Lago playing golf.
Thoughts on parking, big rigs and more
Is there anything more despised I ask then those plastic cartons which hold the berries we purchase? Where the covers flip open and the contents roll beneath our stoves and refrigerators, time after time.
Or how about the parking lots at our grocery outlets and malls where in backing out of our parking spots, we’ve one of those 18-foot-long SUVs or pickups parked on either side of us.
That even when one see’s your backup lights are on, they are referring to other drivers. They will drive past you like they are on some expressways.
Another thought which crosses my mind from time to time is …
When a shopper pulls into these lots to park, would it really hurt them to take one of those carts which was left between your vehicle and the one next to you. How difficult would it be for you to push it back to the front entrance of the store to prevent others from backing into them. As far as the stores go, if they don’t have them as yet, they need to purchase those which have locking devices on them once they are pushed so far.
Whether a person is homeless or not, its plain out theft when they take them off the property and use them to haul their belongings in.Those carts are costly and it’s people such as you and I who end up paying for them.
It’s not uncommon to see them discarded in some ditch a half mile away from where the stores are located.
Now, as long as I am on the warpath, here is one of my real pet peeves.
When a person is heading down 4th Avenue where the speed limit should be 30 mph rather than 55. How easy is it to look for a business when only about 10% of them have address numbers which a motorist can identify with. That in slowing down a bit while in search of where you desire to go, you take your life in your hands with other motorists riding 10 feet off your rear bumper while exceeding the speed limit.
A friend asked me one time as to what occupation I would have chosen had I been raised in Yuma.
I answered them by saying that I would have chosen to have been in the brake business or having been a mortician. What would be wrong with having designated parking areas for the big rigs I’m speaking of, and those owning your average size car?