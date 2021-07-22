True Republicans need to reevaluate party
I find the audit of ballots in Arizona not only wrong but a violation of the sanctity of the secret ballot. How each person votes is no one’s business.
The GOP has invalidated its existence. It is time for the true Republicans to step away from where this party has been and where it is going. The past 6 months would make any Soviet leader proud.
We may disagree on where our politics lie and how to address the many issues confronting the U.S. but we must ultimately confront those issues and the politics as a nation not as petty liars and disinformation mills.
Trump and the GOP attempted to take this country far to the right. It failed but the lingering aftereffects will be with us for a long time. I hope the young will see through this charade and do what is right for the country.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma
Kudos to those who fixed roadway bumps
I’m sorry for being late to send my thanks for getting some of the bumps out of the on and off ramps. This was an immense help. There are still a couple of places that could be cut down. One is in front of KFC on the South Frontage Road eastbound past Fortuna Road and the other has a couple on the west side of Fortuna Road on the South Frontage Road, but the ones that did get done have made a BIG difference, so thank you.
Tom Meeker
Yuma
New variant could threaten return to normal
For many Americans, the coronavirus pandemic feels like it is over. With the Delta coronavirus variant now the dominant strain in the U.S., consumers are focused on the reopening of the U.S. economy, where businesses are finally back in full swing mode, at least to the extent that they can rehire enough workers to meet customer demand. It could impact job growth, business openings, schools, and public health.
As we approach normalization and a steady state of daily activities, the timing gives particular cause for concern: Rising infection rates collide with the return by many to the office, the resumption of in-person classroom schooling, and the expiration of pandemic unemployment benefits. Let’s hope this new variant doesn’t reassert itself just when daily life is normalizing and attaining a steady state once again.
Mike Sphar
Yuma
Politicians should focus on transparent government
I’m a pretty simple guy. Social status, wealth and lifetime achievements don’t make folks better than their fellow man. It doesn’t buy them immortality or moral superiority. We all put our pants and pantsuits on the same way, one leg at a time.
Wouldn’t it be insightful to sit down with the leadership of the House and Senate and have an honest conversation about the direction of our country? Put politics and party loyalty aside and engage in a meaningful dialog to affect significant changes that would lift our culture up, not enslave it.
Why are politicians so afraid of the truth? Isn’t that what the Founders intended, a transparent government that understood their obligations and worked for the people? How sad is it that our elected officials have lost this perspective.
“The true Patriot scrutinizes the actions of his own government with unceasing vigilance. And when his government violates the morality and rightness associated with principles of individual freedom and private property, he immediately rises in opposition to his government.” – Jacob Hornberger
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Parent communication with kids is important
Back in the 1800s a man named Disraeli said, “The youth of a nation are the trustees of posterity.” Sometimes, especially these days, that can be a scary thought. Having said that, school will be starting soon, and I’m glad I don’t have any school age children; it’s enough worrying about my great-grandkids, even though what they become won’t affect me – I’ll be gone.
Anyway, how many parents REALLY know what their kids are learning, or are exposed to, in our public school system? I’m not casting aspersions at ALL teachers. I’m sure most of them would simply like to teach their subjects the way they should be taught, but what effect have liberal administrations had on these educators? How many of our young people will be “steered” in social/philosophical directions that their parents/families disagree with?
The sciences, for the most part, seem to be safe – they don’t rely on opinions or speculation – and math (while we can wonder about the “new math”)--2 and 2 will always be 4 – but when it comes to the humanities, things like CRT, parents should be paying attention.
There is no need to “grill” kids each day about what went on in school that day, but rather have frequent, casual discussions. Listen to what they say.
Sometimes what parents hear from their kids may be surprising, or maybe concerning, but it’s important for them to hear. I refer back to the first sentence of this letter.
Gene Lemon
Yuma