Perhaps it’s not persecution, but just phased out
This letter is in response to recent columns by guest writer Christine Flowers, where I notice a common theme that needs correction: attacks on Christians and religious persecution. This could not be further from the truth and is laughable in my opinion.
All one needs to do is pick up a history book to dismiss her claims that “people of faith are second-class citizens” and that Christians are being attacked. For decades, the opposite has been the rule, not the exception. Examples include slavery, racial segregation, same-sex marriage, gender inequality, and so many more inhumane and cruel blemishes on American society. Religion was used to excuse these atrocities and, despite that, Americans made their voices heard and chose love, not hate. Equality, not inequality, and tolerance over intolerance.
A look at recent polling shows that Americans are less religious than ever, and our younger generations support separation of church and state, and are increasingly progressive thinkers. Maybe “people of faith” are just being phased out, instead of persecuted? The tables have turned now, and religious folks are just bitter they are no longer the majority. Cry me a river.
Extreme problems require extreme measures
The Yuma Sun editorial on July 13, described the number of illegals crossing our border as “staggering.” Agreed, and what makes it even worse is that it doesn’t have to be, and shouldn’t be that way. The piece suggested that while the federal government has “...a variety of issues...” to deal with (most of which are of their own doing) they nevertheless have the responsibility to deal with this problem quickly – it’s not mind boggling.
The editorial asked “...what will it take for there to be a focus on border solutions in Washington, D.C.?”
The answer – a change in administration, and we can get that movement started in November.
Our immediate problem is Biden’s fault, and he could fix it if he wanted to, but it’s also the result of both of our political parties, along with the Mexican government that allows anyone/everyone into their country knowing they will be trying to enter the U.S. When the GOP had control they didn’t have the courage and/or integrity to pass immigration reform; they were afraid to alienate big businesses looking for cheap labor (lose their political support) which is rather amusing because the vast majority of illegals will ultimately vote Democrat, legally or otherwise. Democrats know that, advocating for open borders at the risk of weakening our sovereignty in their lust for power.
How’s this: Temporarily close the border – SHUT IT DOWN – and keep it closed until this mess is cleaned up. NO ONE crosses except at official ports of entry and then only with previously authorized credentials. Where there’s a wall/fence, activate electronic surveillance equipment; where there are no barriers, station Border Patrol, National Guard, military – whatever it takes! Extreme problems require extreme measures.
President’s comments not how we agree/disagree with situation
President Biden: “Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It’s critically important.”
“I don’t have the authority to say that we’re going to reinstate Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.” – Yuma Sun, Monday, July 11, 2022.
We are a nation of laws and when a ruling comes down particularly from the Supreme Court, it is just one of the balances that we are so blessed to have. By the president’s comments I must believe he expects these groups to continue protesting in public and including the Supreme Court justices’ homes.
This is not how we agree or disagree with a decision. We have the ability to write our Senators and our Congressman and include copies to the Supreme Court in a peaceful manner. The president’s statement makes me believe he’s promoting insurrection! What else would you call it?
Congress needs to act to preserve innovation
As of May, it’s been over 27 months since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed. For so many, it’s been two years of worry, sickness, stress, and isolation. Unfortunately, for me, that’s not an option.
During the pandemic, my brother caught the virus. He fought hard, but he eventually passed away from complications of the disease. His absence is a daily reminder of this horrible pandemic and the toll it took on this nation.
I was incredibly relieved when vaccines and antiviral and antibody treatments finally became available. While I wish that they had arrived in time to save my brother, I know that they have kept millions safe and healthy and paved the path to our return to normalcy.
Measures like Medicare negotiation could make future research more difficult, and could ultimately prevent scientists from finding the treatments we need to fend off future variants and viruses. I hope that our leaders in Congress recognize the importance of preserving innovation and say no to Medicare negotiation.