Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down

  • Thumbs down to the unlimited ability of lunatics and criminals to purchase AR-15s and other guns from gun shows and newspaper classified ads.
  • Thumbs up to a new record by Avenue B of 30 continuous days of no traffic-clogging road construction.
  • Thumbs down to APS power outages caused by two people sneezing at the same time.
  • Thumbs up to the rare new movies targeting viewers older than nine years old.
  • Thumbs down to junky little cars driven fast with loud pipes and/or blaring music.
  • Thumbs up to the local physicians who did not sell out to the monster monopoly YRMC.
  • Thumbs down to price-gouging misrepresented as reactionary inflation.
  • Thumbs up to all the tin cans gone for the summer.
  • Thumbs down to the apparent repeal of all local traffic laws.
  • Thumbs up to Algodones for providing an escape from unconscionable dental fees and prescription drug prices.
  • Thumbs down to Republican minority control through gerrymandering and Republican trickle down urinomics.
  • Thumbs up to a blue tsunami in 2024.
Tags

