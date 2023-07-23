Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down
- Thumbs down to the unlimited ability of lunatics and criminals to purchase AR-15s and other guns from gun shows and newspaper classified ads.
- Thumbs up to a new record by Avenue B of 30 continuous days of no traffic-clogging road construction.
- Thumbs down to APS power outages caused by two people sneezing at the same time.
- Thumbs up to the rare new movies targeting viewers older than nine years old.
- Thumbs down to junky little cars driven fast with loud pipes and/or blaring music.
- Thumbs up to the local physicians who did not sell out to the monster monopoly YRMC.
- Thumbs down to price-gouging misrepresented as reactionary inflation.
- Thumbs up to all the tin cans gone for the summer.
- Thumbs down to the apparent repeal of all local traffic laws.
- Thumbs up to Algodones for providing an escape from unconscionable dental fees and prescription drug prices.
- Thumbs down to Republican minority control through gerrymandering and Republican trickle down urinomics.
- Thumbs up to a blue tsunami in 2024.
Two takeaways from Tuesday evening fire
Two things to take away from the fire at the SYDCOL waste facility Tuesday evening the 18th.
1) Rural Metro extinguished the blaze quickly, preventing any spread to adjacent structures or equipment and there were no reported injuries.
2) Thank goodness hazardous waste was not present at the site.
It might be hot but it’s fantastic for arthritis
Why is it that everybody is making such a fuss in New York and in the East about Phoenix having 110 for 12 days? That’s the normal temperature for July and August and Yuma every year! Not when a lady in Texas can bake bread in her mailbox and we can fry eggs on the sidewalk. There’s always one nut who comes out and tries to fry an egg on the sidewalk – this is the way it is. You come to Yuma for the other 10 months of fabulous weather so you can call your family from the pool on CHRISTMAS! You’re not going to Alaska, what do you expect? Haha it’s a dry heat and even when it is humid it is fantastic for my arthritis!
Happy to not be featured in Most Wanted
I look forward each week to the Yuma Sun’s Most Wanted section. I can afford to appreciate this public service because I have not been featured – so far. I have noticed two things about the subjects profiled…they don’t smile and they’re not particularly good looking. Could there be a lesson here? Stay out of trouble! You’ll be happier and better looking, like me.
Do you have a pet peeve? Sure you do. We all do. Mine’s pretty weird, though. I get PO’d when people don’t return my calls, especially a second attempt. I take it personally! How could anyone not want to talk to such a patient, intelligent and humble person like me? I can understand a busy person forgetting to return a call or perhaps missing it altogether, so I call back and leave another profusely polite, professional, and above-board message.
When that doesn’t get returned I begin to overthink the matter. Does the recipient not check their messages? Did my message not get delivered if intercepted by the receptionist? Does the recipient think I’m a Communist or, worse, suspect I find Kyrsten Sinema’s arms sexy? I wouldn’t mention any of this except now I’m really beside myself. Multiple messages to CRAP – Calls Returned And Promptly – have been ignored. Gee, that stinks.
Trump administration guilty of the same things
Re: Gene Lemon’s ramblings about how the arms of the left have politicized and weaponized the FBI and the DOJ. He must have not heard about the last administration doing exactly that. Remember Bill Barr, the Attorney General appointed by Mr Trump? Also it was Mr Trump and his administration who appointed the Republican Christopher Wray for the FBI and are complaining about him now. Also Mr Trump has made it clear, if elected, that he will go after everyone who he believes has done him wrong when he appoints people in the DOJ who will do his bidding. Isn’t that going to be politicized and weaponized as well? Mr. Lemon also mentions senseless laws. If he’s talking about women’s abortion rights being taken away by the conservative majority on the Supreme Court and Republican-held legislatures and making it harder for people to vote, then I agree on that point.