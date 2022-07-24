Guest Column missed mark on gun control issue
Re: “The dishonesty of the gun-control mob” (Guest Column in the Yuma Sun, July 15, 2022)
This diatribe is completely divorced from reality!
“The professional anti-gun mob...” I can think of no one who makes money trying to put an end to gun violence. On the other hand, there are tens of thousands of gun dealers and lots of gun-manufacturers who make a LOT of money selling murder weapons.
“... but in the real world, we 330 million Americans live in, there are nearly 400 million guns in the hands of private citizens.” Mr. Reagan apparently does not understand irony. He cites lots of statistics showing that Americans have lots of guns. Yes... that’s precisely the problem.
“The gun-controllers like to mock conservatives who say guns don’t kill people, people do. But last time I checked, Glocks and AR-15s don’t pull their own triggers.” Seriously? THIRTY THOUSAND PEOPLE die of gunshot wounds every year. And Mr. Reagan makes vapid, nonsensical JOKES??
“Who will actually take the guns? The National Guard? The Marines?” Mr. Reagan clearly states that gun owners will violently resist any law limiting their possession of firearms. He is proud of the idea that he and his fellow gun-owners will use their guns.
NO ONE has any use for a firearm that can shoot more than three times without reloading. No hunter needs more than three rounds. No target shooter needs more than three rounds.
The only possible need for a high-capacity firearm is to kill lots of people as quickly as possible.
Bob Nelson
Yuma
Local business was tops at removing bees from property
Recently my husband and I needed bee removal from our backyard. Nikki’s Chickies was recommended to us by a friend, and then I saw the article about them in the newspaper. What an amazing couple and great service. They were extremely efficient and removed the bees and the hive after quite a bit of time trying to be sure they retrieved the queen.
I can heartily recommend these beekeepers to anyone who needs this type of assistance. Much better for the environment and pollinators! And as an aside – the honey they produce, and sell is delicious! My favorite is the coffee-infused honey!
Ellen Farr
Yuma
A few stories from the ‘mostly true’ file
The stories you’re about to read are true…mostly.
• I’m so cheap I pray the server provides bad service so I won’t feel obligated to tip.
• Under the “It could only happen to me” category, I once – somehow – locked myself in a public restroom stall. After determining the coast was clear, I slid my 6’5” frame under the sealed door and emerged a free man only slightly embarrassed that a police officer witnessed my escape. Bail was reasonable.
• It’s been said that golf is a good walk wasted. You’ll get no argument from me. I retired from that silly game when I was 15. I hooked a drive into a cow pasture. No worries. I scaled the barbed wire fence, retrieved my ball, glanced at the contented Holsteins, but failed to account for the bull. Fortunately, my hospital stay was brief.
• My wife Carol is a saint. It comes in handy when married to me. Carol has many fine qualities but being amused by my middle school humor is not one of them. The only time in 35-plus years of marriage that I’ve managed to raise more than a chortle from her was when I categorized varieties of flatulence during a drive to Mesa many years ago. It’s safe to say Carol thinks my humor stinks.
• Ever have a practical joke go south on you? I have. I put a dead cockroach in a coworker’s coffee one time. I was alerted that something was wrong by a blood-curdling scream and the sight of a grown man crying. How was I to know he had a roach phobia? I must have apologized a hundred times, but I gained a new coffee cup.
Mel Parker
Yuma
Red flag law not the best way to honor veterans
“Passing a Red Flag law is the best, and most effective, way lawmakers can honor the service of veterans and the people who wear the uniform.” John Micek, Guest Columnist, Yuma Sun.
No, John, wrong again. Taking care of our veterans and keeping the promises we made when they agreed to serve is the primary display of our commitment and a moral obligation.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Solution on abortion issue is quite simple
May I make a hopefully last opinion in the letter to the editor column re: Abortion.
One’s views on abortion either for or against is up to the individual. However, I think the solution is quite simple. If you don’t believe in abortion, then don’t get one.
Scott Garcia
Yuma