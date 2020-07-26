Boredom right now is a mind cruncher
Like most Americans I have been held prisoner in my own home by this virus. Most Americans like me try to invent things to do other than watch four walls. The television seems to be my only salvation. For the first month I watched all the TV programs that I liked. The good programs I even watched a second and some even a third time. That’s when the hard part came. Now I was left with programs that I didn’t like. I even started watching cowboy black and white programs that I had seen 20 years before. Luckily I got older and can’t remember the ends of those old cowboy programs.
I have watched at least 20 programs where they had actual pictures of Bigfoot. I kept waiting for somebody to get a plaster cast of Bigfoot’s foot. To my amazement, not a single one of those photographers had any hair, saliva, or droppings of Bigfoot. The nice programs that I watched were the treasure hunters. And lost mines around the world holding treasures that have been buried however someone had lost the map but had a vague idea where the buried treasure was. A rough map that was just clear enough to get other people interested in financing those hunts. Of course there’s always the buried treasure on islands. Treasure hunters can get people with money to finance their digging. On one island they dug so many holes in the island that the island started sinking. A little water never stopped the greed of the dig and they had pumps pumping out saltwater to the ocean and of course the ocean started refilling the hole.
All that was needed was more money to get larger pumps. And of course you know how it all ended.
This kind of boredom is a mind cruncher and I hope this nation never has to go through another one of these without a sedative.
Red Chandler
Yuma
Governor needs to consider snowbirds
Something Governor Ducey had better be thinking about is snowbirds. Or rather NO snowbirds. If Arizona does not get the virus under control there will be NO snowbirds in Arizona this winter. Canada will not allow their residents to cross the border and if they did their insurance premiums would be prohibitive. Americans from the northern states will not come either. MASKS, MASKS, MASKS
Charlie Cripe
Yuma
Susan Evans worked tirelessly for libraries
I read today the obituary of Susan Evans. I’d like to express my condolences to her family. I did not know them but knew Susan from my years as a board member of the Yuma Library Foundation while she was director of the library system. She was a wonderful person to work with and I am better for having known her.
Susan worked tirelessly to improve our libraries and she was inspired to make the library better for children. When entering the Main Library you encounter Booker Bear for children to return their books, and the kids loved it. That was Susan’s idea.
Dan Dawson
Yuma
You can’t rewrite history by changing names
There has been so much talk of changing the names of city streets and buildings, cities themselves, and football teams. The removal of historic statues, flags and other things that society now deems racist.
You can remove all these things, but it won’t undo anything from the past, you cannot rewrite history. All we can do is move forward and make new history for future generations. One without hate and prejudice. A world with respect and justice for all. ALL lives matter.
Kathy Laguna
Yuma